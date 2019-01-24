Roundup: Starr Walker helps Liberty rally past Foothill

Starr Walker scored 22 points Wednesday to help Liberty’s girls basketball team rally for a 55-50 home win over Foothill.

Joy Watkins added 13 points for the Patriots, who trailed 22-20 at the half.

Maddy Beckham paced the Falcons with 16 points. Ryan Jenkins added 12 points, and Jailyn Johnson scored 10 for Liberty.

Green Valley 40, Basic 31 — At Basic, Shelby Clark scored 19 points as the Gators dispatched the Wolves.

Amore Espino added 10 points for Green Valley, and teammate Lusi Soifua chipped in with eight points.

Jasmine Richardson scored 12 points for Basic.

Shadow Ridge 47, Palo Verde 38 — At Shadow Ridge, Caitlyn Covington scored 13 points as the Mustangs rallied to defeat the Panthers.

Vashay Young added 11 points, and Jamia Carter scored nine for Shadow Ridge, which trailed 16-11 at the half.

Alyssa Maillaro led Palo Verde with 11 points.

Coronado 65, Tech 27 — At Tech, Sade Williams scored 14 of her 22 points during a 27-5 second-quarter run that helped the Cougars pull away from the Roadrunners.

Haley Morton and Tia Thornton each added eight points for Coronado, which led 37-16 at the half.

Sadiya Mayo led Tech with nine points.

Arbor View 57, Bonanza 30 — At Arbor View, Alina Oranchak scored 15 points to help the Aggies easily defeat the Bengals.

Nichole Kyle had 12 points, and Jessica Castro scored 10 for Arbor View, which led 21-15 at halftime and pulled away with a 20-7 third quarter spurt.

Macyn Raleigh led Bonanza with nine points.

Centennial 64, Faith Lutheran 16 — At Centennial, Daejah Phillips and Eboni Walker each had 12 points as the Bulldogs cruised by the Crusaders.

Taylor Bigby added eight points for Centennial, which led 18-4 after one quarter and had 12 players score.

Kelsey Howryla had six points for Faith Lutheran.

Boulder City 68, Chaparral 36 — At Chaparral, Setia Cox scored 18 points to help power the Eagles past the Cowboys.

Keely Alexander had 14 points, and Ellie Howard added 13 points for Boulder City, which led 40-17 at the half.

Brizeida Mora-Herrera scored eight points to lead Chaparral.

Sunrise Mountain 61, Virgin Valley 49 — At Mesquite, Markaila McCurdy scored 22 points, and Aiyana Ramirez had 20 points as the Miners defeated the Bulldogs.

Trinity Lavoll added 10 points for Sunrise Mountain, which outscored Virgin Valley 33-18 in the middle quarters.

Alexis Boatright scored 18 points, Nathalie Lagamayo had 13 points, and Areli Ponce contributed 12 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Moapa Valley 48, Sky Pointe 5 — At Sky Pointe, Emma Humes scored 10 points as the Pirates routed the Eagles.

Lainey Cornwall added seven points for Moapa Valley, which led 30-2 after one quarter.