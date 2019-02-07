Roundup: Virgin Valley tops Sunrise Mountain in overtime

Areli Ponce had 21 points Wednesday as Virgin Valley’s girls basketball team earned a 42-39 overtime win over host Sunrise Mountain.

Nathalie Lagamayo added 11 points for the Bulldogs.

Markaila McCurdy led Sunrise Mountain with 12 points, and Trinity Lavoll scored 10 for the Miners.

Faith Lutheran 64, Cimarron-Memorial 53 — At Cimarron, Kelsey Howryla scored a game-high 28 points as the Crusaders downed the Spartans.

Quianna Brown had 13 points, and Skye Landaz added nine points for Faith Lutheran, which raced out to a 34-26 halftime advantage.

Elise Young led Cimarron with 17 points, and teammate Mary Jane Williams-Law had 15 points for the Spartans.

Liberty 43, Foothill 35 — At Foothill, Starr Walker scored 15 points to help the Patriots top the Falcons.

Journie Augmon added 13 points for Liberty, which led 24-14 at halftime.

Ryan Jenkins led Foothill with 10 points.

Green Valley 53, Basic 40 — At Green Valley, Shelby Clark scored 21 points to power the Gators by the Wolves.

Amore Espino had 15 points for Green Valley, which led 33-11 at the half.

Jasmine Richardson scored a game-high 22 points to pace Basic.

Boulder City 54, Chaparral 35 — At Boulder City, Ellie Howard scored 16 points as the Eagles defeated the Cowboys.

Hannah Estes had 12 points, and Setia Cox added 10 points for Boulder City, which outscored Chaparral 31-16 over the middle quarters.

Emani White scored 19 points, and Brizeida Mora-Herrera had 11 to lead the Cowboys.

Coronado 71, Tech 40 — At Coronado, Alexee Johnson had 15 points to help the Cougars to the easy win over the Roadrunners.

Tia Thornton added 10 points and five assists, and Giuliana Caringella scored 10 for Coronado, which led 16-6 after one quarter.

Tayler Muwwakkil had 14 points for Tech.

Moapa Valley 65, Sky Pointe 30 — At Overton, Lainey Cornwall scored 15 points as the Pirates routed the Eagles.

Kaitlyn Anderson had 14 points, and Ashlyn Western added 10 points for Moapa Valley, which used a 23-2 second-quarter run to pull away.

Jayden Sanders scored 20 points, and Jocelyn Sanders supplied nine points for Sky Pointe.

Centennial 84, Arbor View 8 — At Centennial, Taylor Bigby had 13 points as the Bulldogs rolled past the Aggies.

Melanie Isbell added 12 points, and Aishah Brown scored 10 for Centennial, which led 55-2 at the half.

Palo Verde 29, Bonanza 22 — At Bonanza, Alyssa Maillaro scored 10 points as the Panthers topped the Bengals.

Ashley Marushok added nine points for Palo Verde.

Ryanna LeFear led Bonanza with eight points.