Desert Oasis’ Olivia Bigger (0) drives around Spring Valley’s Janiyah Davis (1) during a girls high school basketball game at Spring Valley High School on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Spring Valley’s Grace Knox, behind, fights for the ball with Desert Oasis’ Olivia Bigger (0) during a girls high school basketball game at Spring Valley High School on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. At left is Spring Valley’s Briana Green. At right is Desert Oasis’ Lata Fakahafua (21) and Paige Parlanti (24). Desert Oasis defeated Spring Valley 67-64. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Oasis’ Olivia Bigger looks to pass from the floor during a girls high school basketball game against Spring Valley at Spring Valley High School on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis defeated Spring Valley 67-64. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Spring Valley’s Aaliyah Gayles (3) shoots against Desert Oasis’ Lata Fakahufua (21) during a girls high school basketball game at Spring Valley High School on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis defeated Spring Valley 67-64. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Desert Oasis bench cheers as their team takes the lead in the last minute of a girls high school basketball game agains Spring Valley at Spring Valley High School on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Oasis’ Olivia Bigger (0) dribbles around Spring Valley’s Janiyah Davis (1) during a girls high school basketball game at Spring Valley High School on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Oasis’ Madelynn Shafrann (11) looks to receive a pass while Spring Valley’s Kiara Williams, behind, guards her during a girls high school basketball game at Spring Valley High School on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Spring Valley’s Janiyah Davis (1) gains control of the ball from Desert Oasis’ Hailey Mannella (14) during a girls high school basketball game at Spring Valley High School on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. At left is Spring Valley’s Kiara Williams and Desert Oasis’ Olivia Bigger. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Spring Valley’s Aaliyah Gayles (3) shoots against Desert Oasis’ Lata Fakahafua (21) and Hailey Mannella (14) during a girls high school basketball game at Spring Valley High School on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Oasis’ Hailey Mannella (14) and Spring Valley’s Mia Ervin (24) fight for the ball during a girls high school basketball game at Spring Valley High School on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Spring Valley’s Kiara Williams (10) dribbles around Desert Oasis’ Hailey Mannella (14) during a girls high school basketball game at Spring Valley High School on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Spring Valley’s Grace Knox, left, runs up the court while Desert Oasis’ Madelynn Shafrann, center, and Lata Fakahafua, right, guard her during a girls high school basketball game at Spring Valley High School on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Oasis’ Lauren Darensburg (10) passes while Spring Valley’s Aaliyah Gayles (2) guards during a girls high school basketball game at Spring Valley High School on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. Spring Valley’s Briana Green (33) runs up the court behind them. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Spring Valley’s Grace Knox (2) blocks a shot by Desert Oasis’ Olivia Bigger (0) during a girls high school basketball game at Spring Valley High School on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Oasis’ Elin Guzelkucuk (3) runs up the court during a girls high school basketball game against Spring Valley at Spring Valley High School on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Oasis’ Lata Fakahafua (21) shoots against Spring Valley during a girls high school basketball game at Spring Valley High School on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Oasis’ Olivia Bigger, left, and Spring Valley’s Kiara Williams, second from left, dive for a jump ball during a girls high school basketball game at Spring Valley High School on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis’ Madelynn Shafrann (11) and Spring Valley’s Aaliyah Gayles, right, run to the action. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Spring Valley’s Grace Knox (2) blocks a shot by Desert Oasis’ Kacee Mich’l (20) during a girls high school basketball game at Spring Valley High School on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Spring Valley fans cheer as their team ties the score in the last moments of a girls high school basketball game against Desert Oasis at Spring Valley High School on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis beat Spring Valley 67-64. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Desert Oasis girls high school basketball team celebrates with a photo after winning a game against Spring Valley at Spring Valley High School on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Spring Valley hosted Desert Oasis in a girls basketball game Wednesday night. Desert Oasis won 67-64.

Desert Oasis will play at Bishop Gorman at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Spring Valley will travel to Coronado at noon Saturday.