Girls Basketball

Spring Valley outlasts Las Vegas in girls basketball — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2022 - 10:20 pm
 
Spring Valley’s Mia Ervin (1) looks to pass while Las Vegas guards her during a girls hi ...
Spring Valley’s Mia Ervin (1) looks to pass while Las Vegas guards her during a girls high school basketball game at Las Vegas High School on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Spring Valley’s Mia Ervin prepares to shoot a free throw during a girls high school bask ...
Spring Valley’s Mia Ervin prepares to shoot a free throw during a girls high school basketball game against Las Vegas at Las Vegas High School on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Spring Valley celebrates after their Mia Ervin (1) hit a three-pointer at the halftime buzzer d ...
Spring Valley celebrates after their Mia Ervin (1) hit a three-pointer at the halftime buzzer during a girls high school basketball game against Las Vegas at Las Vegas High School on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Spring Valley’s Gia McFadden (5) dribbles around Las Vegas’ Jaidyn Savoy, left, d ...
Spring Valley’s Gia McFadden (5) dribbles around Las Vegas’ Jaidyn Savoy, left, during a girls high school basketball game at Las Vegas High School on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas’ Layla Faught (1) prepares to shoot during a girls high school basketball game ...
Las Vegas’ Layla Faught (1) prepares to shoot during a girls high school basketball game against Spring Valley at Las Vegas High School on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas’ Layla Faught (1) dribbles around Spring Valley’s Gia McFadden (5) duri ...
Las Vegas’ Layla Faught (1) dribbles around Spring Valley’s Gia McFadden (5) during a girls high school basketball game at Las Vegas High School on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Spring Valley’s Melanie Ortiz (10) shoots against Las Vegas’ Kayla Terry (23) dur ...
Spring Valley’s Melanie Ortiz (10) shoots against Las Vegas’ Kayla Terry (23) during a girls high school basketball game at Las Vegas High School on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas’ Layla Faught (1) dribbles around Spring Valley’s Gia McFadden (5) whil ...
Las Vegas’ Layla Faught (1) dribbles around Spring Valley’s Gia McFadden (5) while Mi’yana Stephens (11) follows during a girls high school basketball game at Las Vegas High School on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas’ Layla Faught (1) dribbles around Spring Valley’s Melanie Ortiz, left, ...
Las Vegas’ Layla Faught (1) dribbles around Spring Valley’s Melanie Ortiz, left, during a girls high school basketball game at Las Vegas High School on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas’ Layla Faught, center, shoots against Spring Valley’s Mia Ervin, left, ...
Las Vegas’ Layla Faught, center, shoots against Spring Valley’s Mia Ervin, left, and Jada Green (23) during a girls high school basketball game at Las Vegas High School on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas’ Layla Faught (1) shoots against Spring Valley’s Mia Ervin, left, and C ...
Las Vegas’ Layla Faught (1) shoots against Spring Valley’s Mia Ervin, left, and Charolette De Lisle, right, during a girls high school basketball game at Las Vegas High School on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Spring Valley celebrates after their Mia Ervin (1) hit a three-pointer at the halftime buzzer d ...
Spring Valley celebrates after their Mia Ervin (1) hit a three-pointer at the halftime buzzer during a girls high school basketball game against Las Vegas at Las Vegas High School on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Spring Valley’s Charolette De Lisle (21) drives toward the hoop followed by Mia Ervin (1 ...
Spring Valley’s Charolette De Lisle (21) drives toward the hoop followed by Mia Ervin (1) and Las Vegas’ Layla Faught (1) during a girls high school basketball game at Las Vegas High School on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Spring Valley’s Mia Ervin (1) shoots against Las Vegas’ Vernonie Newson (3) and J ...
Spring Valley’s Mia Ervin (1) shoots against Las Vegas’ Vernonie Newson (3) and Jaidyn Savoy, right, during a girls high school basketball game at Las Vegas High School on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Spring Valley’s Melanie Ortiz (10) shoots against Las Vegas’ Vernonie Newson, cen ...
Spring Valley’s Melanie Ortiz (10) shoots against Las Vegas’ Vernonie Newson, center, during a girls high school basketball game at Las Vegas High School on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Spring Valley’s Melanie Ortiz (10) shoots against Las Vegas’ Kayla Terry, left, d ...
Spring Valley’s Melanie Ortiz (10) shoots against Las Vegas’ Kayla Terry, left, during a girls high school basketball game at Las Vegas High School on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Spring Valley’s Gia McFadden (5) dribbles around Las Vegas’ Jaidyn Savoy, left, d ...
Spring Valley’s Gia McFadden (5) dribbles around Las Vegas’ Jaidyn Savoy, left, during a girls high school basketball game at Las Vegas High School on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas’ Vernonie Newson (3) shoots against Spring Valley’s Mia Ervin (1) durin ...
Las Vegas’ Vernonie Newson (3) shoots against Spring Valley’s Mia Ervin (1) during a girls high school basketball game at Las Vegas High School on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Spring Valley edged out Las Vegas 71-68 in a girls basketball game Thursday night behind 29 points from sophomore guard Mia Ervin.

Senior guard Gia McFadden added 22 points for the Grizzlies.

Senior forward Kayla Terry led Las Vegas with 31 points and 12 rebounds. Junior guard Layla Faught scored 26 for the Wildcats.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

