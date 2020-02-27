Spring Valley reaches state semis on last-second shot

Garrisen Freeman’s running 3-pointer banked in with one second left to give Spring Valley a 39-37 win over Bishop Manogue in the state quarterfinals.

Spring Valley celebrates its 39-37 win over Bishop Manogue in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state quarterfinals on Wednesday after Garrisen Freeman (32) made a 3-pointer with one second left at Lawlor Events Center in Reno. (Jason Orts / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

RENO — After Spring Valley edged Faith Lutheran by one point to open the Class 4A girls basketball state tournament Friday, coach Billy Hemberger said he doesn’t care how his team wins as long as it finds a way.

His team put those words to the test in Wednesday’s state quarterfinals.

Garrisen Freeman dribbled the length of the floor and banked in a running 3-pointer with one second remaining, the decisive blow in Spring Valley’s 39-37 win over Bishop Manogue at Lawlor Events Center.

“That’s not at all what I meant,” Hemberger said. “I didn’t mean (what I said Friday) like that at all. But we’ll take it. We advance, and that’s all that matters.”

The Grizzlies advance to face Centennial, the five-time defending state champion, at 3 p.m. Thursday in the state semifinals.

Riahana Davis scored 11 points to lead the Grizzlies, who struggled to find consistency offensively throughout the game.

“She’s been huge for us all year,” Hemberger said of Davis. “The thing about her is she’s a fighter. She did that today, and we kept constantly saying get (Davis) the ball. We finally did in the second half.”

Davis hit a pair of second-half 3-pointers that helped Spring Valley build a 36-28 lead with 3:32 remaining, but the Miners went on a 9-0 run to pull ahead with 1:10 left. After an offensive foul against Spring Valley, Manogue ran about 40 seconds off the clock before Kenna Holt was fouled.

Holt missed both free throws, but she received two more after Amaya Mcloed got the rebound and put the ball back in the senior point guard’s hands. Holt, who will player her home games at Lawlor Events Center next season after signing with UNR, again missed both free throws, giving the Grizzlies one more chance.

Freeman took advantage, setting off a wild celebration for the Grizzlies.

“I was telling them to keep composure because it’s not over until the buzzer sounds,” Freeman said. “We just kept playing, and in those final minutes we just had to keep working to get the win.”

Holt finished with 14 points, and Jordyn Jensen added 11 for the Miners.

Incline 57, Lincoln County 37 — At Lawlor Events Center, Eiley Tippins scored 20 points, Elisabeth Stranzi added 18 and the Highlanders advanced to the Class 2A state championship game.

Incline will meet White Pine for the title at 11 a.m. Thursday at Lawlor Events Center.

Sadie Soderborg had 13 points to lead the Lynx, which trailed 30-13 at halftime and was 7-for-17 from the free throw line.

White Pine 58, Calvary Chapel 49 — At Lawlor Events Center, Eva Kingston scored 22 points, and the Bobcats moved into the Class 2A championship game.

Olivia Hendrix had 16 points, and Mia Kemmler added 13 for White Pine, which outscored the Lions 21-14 in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Olivia Bell led Calvary Chapel with 18 points, while Jialing Monaco and Tyra Perkins put in 11 and 10, respectively.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.