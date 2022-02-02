Tuesday’s high school basketball performances
Check out the top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball action.
Boys
Elijah Januik, Pinecrest Cadence — The junior scored 14 points in a 59-42 loss to Boulder City.
Girls
Kaniya Boyd, Centennial — The sophomore scored 16 points in a 75-8 win over Legacy.
Arielle Davis, Desert Pines — The senior scored 15 points in a 68-10 win over Basic.
Latahemo Fakahafua, Desert Oasis — The junior scored 14 points in a 62-22 win over Canyon Springs.
Victoria Leal, Silverado — The junior had 22 points, five steals and three rebounds in a 48-26 win over Sierra Vista.
Danae Powell, Centennial — The sophomore scored 14 points in a 75-8 win over Legacy.
Mia Sao-Martinez, Desert Pines — The junior scored 20 points in a 68-10 win over Basic.
Ashley Saxton, Silverado — The junior had 15 points and five steals in a 48-26 win over Sierra Vista.
Javion Scales, Somerset Losee — The junior had 17 points and 10 rebounds in a 41-34 win over Coral Academy.
Brooklyn Scurry, Desert Oasis — The junior scored 14 points in a 62-22 win over Canyon Springs.
Haylie Western, Moapa Valley — The sophomore scored 14 points in a 69-5 win over Sky Pointe.
Tuesday’s scores
Boys
Boulder City 59, Pinecrest Cadence 42
Del Sol 58, Virgin Valley 56
Durango 75, Clark 33
Enterprise (Utah) 83, Lincoln County 27
Lund 61, White Pine 34
Sandy Valley 55, Mountain View 15
Girls
Boulder City 47, Pinecrest Cadence 16
Centennial 75, Legacy 8
Cimarron-Memorial 66, Doral Academy 39
Desert Oasis 62, Canyon Springs 22
Desert Pines 68, Basic 10
Enterprise (Utah) 50, Lincoln County 31
Liberty 76, Spring Valley 56
Moapa Valley 69, Sky Pointe 5
Needles 58, Lake Mead 24
Pahrump Valley 49, Eldorado 14
Sandy Valley 45, Mountain View 13
Shadow Ridge 66, Green Valley 12
Silverado 48, Sierra Vista 26
Somerset Losee 41, Coral Academy 34
Tech 33, SLAM Nevada 32
