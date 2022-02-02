Tuesday’s high school basketball performances

Check out the top performances from Tuesday’s high school basketball action.

Silverado High's Ashley Saxton (11) drives past Faith Lutheran High's Ariel Thomas (22) during the second half of a NIAA girls basketball game at Silverado High School on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Tuesday’s top high school basketball performances:

Boys

Elijah Januik, Pinecrest Cadence — The junior scored 14 points in a 59-42 loss to Boulder City.

Girls

Kaniya Boyd, Centennial — The sophomore scored 16 points in a 75-8 win over Legacy.

Arielle Davis, Desert Pines — The senior scored 15 points in a 68-10 win over Basic.

Latahemo Fakahafua, Desert Oasis — The junior scored 14 points in a 62-22 win over Canyon Springs.

Victoria Leal, Silverado — The junior had 22 points, five steals and three rebounds in a 48-26 win over Sierra Vista.

Danae Powell, Centennial — The sophomore scored 14 points in a 75-8 win over Legacy.

Mia Sao-Martinez, Desert Pines — The junior scored 20 points in a 68-10 win over Basic.

Ashley Saxton, Silverado — The junior had 15 points and five steals in a 48-26 win over Sierra Vista.

Javion Scales, Somerset Losee — The junior had 17 points and 10 rebounds in a 41-34 win over Coral Academy.

Brooklyn Scurry, Desert Oasis — The junior scored 14 points in a 62-22 win over Canyon Springs.

Haylie Western, Moapa Valley — The sophomore scored 14 points in a 69-5 win over Sky Pointe.

Tuesday’s scores

Boys

Boulder City 59, Pinecrest Cadence 42

Del Sol 58, Virgin Valley 56

Durango 75, Clark 33

Enterprise (Utah) 83, Lincoln County 27

Lund 61, White Pine 34

Sandy Valley 55, Mountain View 15

Girls

Boulder City 47, Pinecrest Cadence 16

Centennial 75, Legacy 8

Cimarron-Memorial 66, Doral Academy 39

Desert Oasis 62, Canyon Springs 22

Desert Pines 68, Basic 10

Enterprise (Utah) 50, Lincoln County 31

Liberty 76, Spring Valley 56

Moapa Valley 69, Sky Pointe 5

Needles 58, Lake Mead 24

Pahrump Valley 49, Eldorado 14

Sandy Valley 45, Mountain View 13

Shadow Ridge 66, Green Valley 12

Silverado 48, Sierra Vista 26

Somerset Losee 41, Coral Academy 34

Tech 33, SLAM Nevada 32

