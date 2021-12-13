Here is the 2021 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Bishop Gorman quarterback Micah Alejado (12) sprints down the sidelines past McQueen defensive back Kaleb Mcclendon (8) during the first half of their Class 5A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Silverado's Donavyn Pellot is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Bishop Gorman's Aiden McComber is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Silverado's Andy Ostolaza is the Coach of the Year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Liberty's Anthony Jones is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Silverado's Chris Federico is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Arbor View's Cooper Teague is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Bishop Gorman's Cyrus Moss is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Green Valley's Damon Bishoff is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Shadow Ridge's JaQuieze Holland is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Bishop Gorman's Fabian Ross is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Liberty's Germie Bernard is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Green Valley's Harrison Nielson is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Liberty's Ikalewa Paaoao is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Coronado's Ike Nnakenyi is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Bishop Gorman's Jake Taylor is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Bishop Gorman's Jamih Otis is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Bishop Gorman's Micah Alejado is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Silverado's Jayden Thrower is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Green Valley's Jaylen McKnight is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Liberty's Jesse Wilson is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Desert Pines' Jovantae Barnes is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Foothill's Kendric Thomas is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Arbor View's Makhai Donaldson is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Bishop Gorman's Zion Branch is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Bishop Gorman's Palaie Faoa is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Canyon Springs' Ryan Henderson is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Silverado's Shyne Johnson is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Liberty's Sir Mells is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Silverado's Timothy Powers is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Bishop Gorman's Zachariah Branch is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Bishop Gorman's Zak Yamauchi is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Green Valley's Mathius Aleaga is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

Legacy's Montae Pate is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada football team.

First team

Offense

QB — Micah Alejado, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore completed 72.5 percent of his passes for 2,699 yards and 31 touchdowns and two interceptions and ran for five TDs for the Class 5A state champion.

QB — Tyler Stott, Desert Oasis — The senior completed 58.9 percent of his passes for 3,671 yards and 39 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.

RB — Jovantae Barnes, Desert Pines — The senior ran for 567 yards and 11 touchdowns despite playing in only six games.

RB — Makhai Donaldson, Arbor View — The sophomore ran for 1,335 yards and 12 touchdowns on 184 carries.

RB — JaQuieze Holland, Shadow Ridge — The junior ran for 1,800 yards and 23 touchdowns for the Class 4A state runner-up.

RB — Jaylen McKnight, Green Valley — The senior ran for 1,188 yards and added 147 yards receiving and 11 total touchdowns.

WR — Germie Bernard, Liberty — The senior Washington commit caught 53 passes for 956 yards and 12 touchdowns, ran for 452 yards and four scores and had three touchdowns on punt returns, one on a kickoff return and one on an interception return.

WR — Zachariah Branch, Bishop Gorman — The junior caught 48 passes for 1,094 yards and 14 touchdowns and returned two punts for scores for the Class 5A state champion.

WR — Elijah Darwin, Desert Oasis — The junior caught 54 passes for 1,124 yards and 14 touchdowns in seven games.

WR — Jaden Thrower, Silverado — The senior had 773 yards and 12 touchdowns receiving and averaged 26.7 yards per catch for the Class 4A state champion.

ATH — Donavyn Pellot, Silverado — The junior had 10 rushing touchdowns, seven receiving scores and returned two interceptions and a punt for TDs for the Class 4A state champion.

ATH — Kendric Thomas, Foothill — The senior had 702 yards and nine touchdowns on 110 carries in eight games.

OL — Harrison Nielson, Green Valley — The senior center helped an offense that scored 32.4 points per game.

OL — Tim Powers, Silverado — The senior gave up no sacks and helped an offense that averaged 52.3 points for the Class 4A state champion.

OL — Jake Taylor, Bishop Gorman — The senior Oklahoma commit helped an offense that averaged 46.2 points for the Class 5A state champion.

OL — Cooper Teague, Arbor View — The senior center anchored a line that helped a rushing attack that averaged 197.7 yards.

OL — Jesse Wilson, Liberty — The senior was the top offensive lineman for an offense that averaged 38 points for the Class 5A state semifinalist.

OL — Zak Yamauchi, Bishop Gorman — The junior helped an offense that averaged 46.2 points for the Class 5A state champion.

Defense

DL — Mathius Aleaga, Green Valley — The senior had 52 tackles, including 14.5 for loss, and 6.5 sacks.

DL — Ryan Henderson, Canyon Springs — The senior was the top defender for the Pioneers and a first-team All-Desert League pick.

DL — Aiden McComber, Bishop Gorman — The junior had 70 tackles, including 31 for loss, 17 sacks and 27 hurries to help a defense that allowed 7.7 points per game for the Class 5A state champion.

DL – Sir Mells, Liberty — The senior had 20 tackles, two for loss, and a sack for the Class 5A state semifinalist.

DL — Ike Nnakenyi, Coronado — The senior had 52 tackles, including 10 for loss, four sacks and 18 hurries for the Class 4A Sky League champion.

LB — Palaie Faoa, Bishop Gorman — The junior had 84 tackles, including 13 for loss, three sacks and a forced fumble to help a defense that allowed 7.7 points per game for the Class 5A state champion.

LB — Chris Federico, Silverado — The junior was the Class 4A Desert League defensive player of the year with 81 tackles, including 14 for loss, and four sacks for the state champion.

LB — Anthony Jones, Liberty — The senior Texas commit had 39 tackles, including five for loss, 3.5 sacks and also caught six touchdown passes.

LB — Cyrus Moss, Bishop Gorman — The senior had 63 tackles, including 16 for loss, six sacks, 15 hurries and a forced fumble to help a defense that allowed 7.7 points per game for the Class 5A state champion.

LB — Jamih Otis, Bishop Gorman — The junior had 102 tackles, including 17 for loss, seven sacks and a fumble recovery for the Class 5A state champion.

LB — Cliff Weber, Liberty — The senior had 43 tackles, including 2.5 for loss, for the Class 5A state semifinalist.

DB — Zion Branch, Bishop Gorman — The senior had 42 tackles, including two for loss, and broke up seven passes for the Class 5A state champion.

DB — Shyne Johnson, Silverado — The junior had 44 tackles, nine pass breakups and six interceptions, including one for a touchdown, for the Class 4A state champion.

DB — Ikalewa Paaoao, Liberty — The Class 5A Mountain League Defensive Player of the Year had 27 tackles, including three for loss, and three interceptions for the state semifinalist.

DB — Montae Pate, Legacy — The senior had two interceptions, broke up 10 passes and allowed only five receptions all season.

DB — Fabian Ross, Bishop Gorman — The senior had 23 tackles, three interceptions and seven pass breakups for the Class 5A state champion.

K/P — Damon Bishoff, Green Valley — The senior was 7-for-9 on field goals with a long of 54 yards.

Coach of the Year

Andy Ostolaza, Silverado — He guided the Skyhawks to an undefeated season and their first state championship in dominating fashion. Silverado outscored its opponents 628-128 in its 12 games.

Second team

Offense

QB — Jayden Maiava, Liberty — The senior completed 60.7 percent of his passes for 2,027 yards and 24 touchdowns with four interceptions and ran for three scores for the Class 5A state semifinalist.

QB — Brandon Tunnell, Silverado — The junior had 1,942 yards and 27 touchdowns passing to lead an offense that scored 53 points per game for the Class 4A state champion.

RB — Chris Avila, Coronado — The senior ran for 1,156 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Class 4A Sky League champion.

RB — Caden Harris, Silverado — The junior ran for 1,050 yards and 13 touchdowns with a 14.2 yards-per-carry average and caught a touchdown pass for the Class 4A state champion.

RB — Landon Wrzesinski, Moapa Valley — The junior ran for 990 yards and nine touchdowns for the Class 3A state champion.

WR — Jonathan Brady, Bishop Gorman — The senior caught 31 passes for 670 yards and seven touchdowns for the Class 5A state champion.

WR — Daishawn Fletcher, Basic — The senior caught 26 passes for 553 yards and five touchdowns.

WR — Jaden Turner, Faith Lutheran — The senior caught 24 passes for 400 yards and four touchdowns.

WR — David Washington, Arbor View — The sophomore caught 34 passes for 670 yards and two touchdowns.

ATH — Gavin Brown, Virgin Valley — The senior completed 70.6 percent of his passes for 2,950 yards and 40 touchdowns with seven interceptions and ran for five scores for the Class 3A state runner-up.

ATH — Gunner Redd, Moapa Valley — The senior had 653 yards and 12 touchdowns receiving, 294 yards and five touchdowns rushing and returned three kickoffs and an interception for a touchdown for the Class 3A state champion.

ATH — D’on Williams, Clark — The senior had 801 yards rushing and 18 total touchdowns and intercepted four passes.

OL — Bryce Evans, Shadow Ridge — The senior was the top offensive lineman for an offense that ran for 321.7 yards per game for the Class 4A state runner-up.

OL — Vili Fetapai, Faith Lutheran — The senior was a first-team All-Desert League selection.

OL — Noah McKinney, Coronado — The senior Division I prospect led an offense that scored 31.9 points per game for the Class 4A Sky League champion.

OL — Camden Miller, Bishop Gorman — The senior helped an offense that averaged 46.2 points for the Class 5A state champion.

OL — Anthony Salas, Foothill — The senior tackle had 12 pancake blocks and allowed no sacks.

Defense

DL — Zurich Ashford, Arbor View — The junior had 56 tackles, including 16 for loss, 12 sacks and an interception he returned for a touchdown.

DL — Idgerrin Dean, Desert Pines — The junior was the top defensive lineman for a team that allowed 17.9 points per game.

DL — Kelze Howard, Spring Valley — The junior had 38 tackles, including nine for loss, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

DL — Jayven Perez, Liberty — The senior had 20 tackles, including 2.5 for loss, one sack and one fumble recovery for the Class 5A state semifinalist.

DL — Noa Yamauchi, Bishop Gorman — The senior had 45 tackles, including 15 for loss, and seven sacks for the Class 5A state champion.

LB — Noasalei Alapati, Legacy — The senior had 66 tackles, including eight for loss, and two pass breakups.

LB — Adonis Jackson, Las Vegas — The senior Class 4A Mountain League Defensive Player of the Year had 70.5 tackles, two interceptions, one sack and also had 11 rushing touchdowns.

LB — Jordan Pollard, Faith Lutheran — The senior had 114 tackles, including 19 for loss, one sack and one interception and rushed for eight touchdowns.

LB — Reyes Reynaga, Clark — The senior had 132 tackles and four sacks.

LB — Christian Thatcher, Arbor View — The freshman had 99 tackles, including nine for loss, and four sacks.

LB — Sam Wheeler, Moapa Valley — The senior had 87 tackles, including 18 for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery for the Class 3A state champion.

DB — Saco Alofipo, Liberty — The senior had 49 tackles, including two for loss, two sacks and an interception for the Class 5A state semifinalist.

DB — Kodi Decambra, Bishop Gorman — The senior had 28 tackles, two interceptions and three pass breakups for the Class 5A state champion.

DB — Isaiah Hampton, Liberty — The senior had 31 tackles, including 2.5 for loss, two sacks and two interceptions for the Class 5A state semifinalist.

DB — Aiden Powell, Arbor View — The senior had 50 tackles, eight pass breakups and three interceptions, including one for a touchdown.

DB — Edward Rhambo, Palo Verde — The senior had five interceptions and six total touchdowns.

DB — Jett Solomon, Desert Pines — The senior Utah State commit was the top defensive back for a defense that allowed 17.9 points per game.

K/P — Trey Balsbaugh, Bishop Gorman — The senior was 48-for-48 on PATs, 2-for-4 on field goals and had a 75 percent touchback rate.

Honorable mention

Jacob Ah Mook Sang, Bonanza

Arnold Anderson, Cimarron-Memorial

Josh Andrade, Coronado

Brayden Bayne, Centennial

Isaiah Bottley, Coronado

Jason Burns, Legacy

Ferrari Busby, Desert Pines

James Camacho, Basic

John Jack Cessford, White Pine

Peter Diugu, The Meadows

Elijah Espinoza, Las Vegas

Isaiah Flasher, Desert Oasis

Sean Gosse, The Meadows

Damian Gramajo, Basic

Sterling Harnett, Foothill

LaMarcus Harston, Democracy Prep

Austin Heiselbetz, Moapa Valley

Kyle Holmes, Arbor View

Jaden Jackson, Arbor View

Ryan Johnson, Arbor View

Jimmy Kelly, Virgin Valley

Rodney Leaks, Desert Pines

Jaren Leavitt, Pahranagat Valley

Paul Lewis, Pahranagat Valley

Derrick Lyons, Silverado

Lebon Makwashi, Clark

John McGill, The Meadows

Amarion Meshack, Foothill

Jaylin Morrison, Desert Pines

Weston Petty, Clark

Carlos Reza, Spring Valley

Joshua Rudisill, Mojave

Josue Santos, Las Vegas

D’Andre Washington, Arbor View

Nyic’Quavayion Willis, Canyon Springs

Jaxon Young, Durango

Alvaro Zetino, Las Vegas