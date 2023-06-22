5 prep football records that will (probably) never be broken

Records in the Nevada high school football record book are being broken every year. But some records will likely remain standing for a long time.

Liberty's Kenyon Oblad passed for 509 yards against Foothill on Oct. 7, 2016. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Looking back through the Nevada high school football record book is like taking a trip down memory lane.

The records set by the top high school football players in the city are remembered forever. The next generation is ready to make its mark by breaking longstanding records, but some records might be tough to break.

The record book is monitored and updated yearly by the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association. Here are five records that will (probably) never be broken:

Passing yards in a game: 509, Kenyon Oblad, Liberty (vs. Foothill, Oct. 7, 2016)

A four-year starter at Liberty, Oblad is regarded as one of the best high school quarterbacks in Southern Nevada.

His predecessor, Tyler Newman, is second with 496 yards in a game against Del Sol in 2013. According to the record book, no quarterback has thrown for 400 or more yards in a game since 2016.

At his time of graduation in 2017, Oblad was the state’s record holder in all-time passing yards (11,828). He’s since been passed by former Damonte Ranch and current Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara (12,084).

Rushing touchdowns in a season: 48, Antoine White, Las Vegas High (14 games in 2001)

White’s name is seen plenty in the record book even though he only played two seasons at the varsity level. The 2001 Las Vegas squad rode its running back often. White finished the season with 2,949 rushing yards, which is the third most by a player in a season.

White’s final touchdown of the season came on a 3-yard run in overtime to give the Wildcats the lead in the Class 4A state title game against McQueen in Reno. A defensive stand on the ensuing possession clinched the win and title for the Wildcats.

Consecutive victories: 104, Pahranagat Valley (2008-16)

Ninety minutes north of Las Vegas, the tiny school in Alamo is a powerhouse in Class 1A. Pahranagat Valley’s record started with a 12-0 season in 2008 and ended with a loss to Spring Mountain in the 1A state title game in 2016.

The next closest winning streak is 55 from Bishop Gorman (2013-17), which is the only other streak of 50 or more wins. Pahranagat Valley also holds the record for most state titles by a school (23). Gorman and Reno High are tied for second with 19.

Total yards in a season: 7,693, Bishop Gorman (16 games in 2011)

According to the record book, the 2011 Gaels are the only team to have played 16 games in a season, and, likely, no other team will ever play that many games in the foreseeable future. The Gaels rolled to an undefeated campaign, outscoring their opponents 838-185.

Running back Shaquille Powell, who played college football at Duke, rushed for 2,458 yards and 40 touchdowns. Former Arizona and Baylor quarterback Jarrett Solomon threw for 2,744 yards and 41 touchdowns.

Gorman holds the top five spots for the record. The 2015 team (15 games played) is second with 7,094 yards and the 2022 team (15 games) is third with 7,044.

Fewest points allowed in a season: 0, Las Vegas High (eight games in 1944)

The prep sports landscape has changed a lot since 1944, but what the Wildcats accomplished that season is one of the most impressive records in all of high school football.

Las Vegas opened the season with out-of-state wins over Kingman (Arizona) and San Bernardino (California), giving the Southern California champs their only loss that season in front of an estimated crowd of 5,000 at the Orange Show Bowl.

The Wildcats rolled to a Southern Zone title and defeated Sparks 19-0 for the state title. The 34-man squad outscored opponents 215-0 and did not allow consecutive first downs all season.

