Allegiant Stadium to host 4 high school state title games

Allegiant Stadium will host four high school football state championship games Monday, the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association confirmed Tuesday.

Silverado cheerleaders warm up before the Class 4A football state championship game against Shadow Ridge at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Allegiant Stadium will host four high school football state championship games Monday, the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association confirmed Tuesday.

The Shadow Ridge-Silverado game will highlight the day when they meet at 7 p.m. for the Class 4A title.

Pahranagat Valley and Spring Mountain will play for the 1A title at 9 a.m.; SLAM Academy and Truckee will meet for the 3A crown at 12:20 p.m.; and The Meadows and Lincoln County will play for the 2A championship at 3:40.

Tickets can be purchased online at HomeTown Ticketing. The games will be streamed online on the NFHS Network.

The 5A title game between Bishop Gorman and Bishop Manogue will be played at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Carson City.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.