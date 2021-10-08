75°F
Arbor View-Foothill football game canceled

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 8, 2021 - 2:16 pm
 
Arbor View's Trae Miller (12) is tackled by Bishop Gorman's Palaie Faoa (10) during the first h ...
Arbor View's Trae Miller (12) is tackled by Bishop Gorman's Palaie Faoa (10) during the first half of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Arbor View at Foothill football game scheduled for Friday night has been canceled because of COVID-19 protocols.

This is the third game this season that has been canceled for Foothill and the first for Arbor View. The game probably would have decided second place in the Class 5A Desert League.

Chaparral at Sunrise Mountain was canceled earlier in the week, also because of COVID-19 protocols.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

