Arbor View gets wake-up call in 2nd quarter, routs Legacy

Arbor View got off to a slow start before recovering to defeat Legacy on Saturday. The Aggies can clinch second place in the Class 5A Desert League with a win Friday.

Arbor View players celebrate a 22-21 win over Desert Pines during a football game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

After missing last week’s game because of COVID-19, Arbor View was back in action with a 9 a.m. Saturday kickoff at Legacy.

Arbor View coach Matt Gerber said before his players arrived at 5:30 a.m., he hadn’t seen about three-quarters of them since last week because of COVID-19 protocols. That, and the early kickoff, made for a ragged start, but the Aggies recovered for a 31-8 win.

The Aggies (6-2, 2-1 5A Desert League) trailed 8-7 early in the second quarter before a 27-yard field goal from Joe Vinatieri gave them the lead. They added two defensive touchdowns, a Jaden Jackson fumble recovery and Zurich Ashford interception in the second quarter to take a 24-8 halftime lead.

Makhai Donaldson rushed for 126 yards and two scores for the Aggies.

Should Arbor View beat Canyon Springs and Foothill lose to Bishop Gorman on Friday, the Aggies would be the No. 2 seed out of the 5A Desert League and get a home playoff game.

Legacy (2-5, 1-3) is still alive for a playoff berth and meets Palo Verde on Friday.

The Meadows 34, White Pine 6 — At White Pine, John McGill returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, and the Mustangs never trailed.

McGill added a receiving touchdown, and Dawson Levine had two rushing TDs and scored on a 60-yard fumble return.

The Meadows (7-1, 5-0 2A Southern League) will meet Needles (5-0, 5-0) next week for the league championship.

