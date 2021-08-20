Bishop Gorman looking for redemption as football season begins

Bishop Gorman hosts fellow national power St. Louis (Hawaii) to open the season, hoping to get payback after the Crusaders beat the Gaels 31-19 in 2019.

Bishop Gorman High School head coach Brent Browner watches his players during teamÕs practice, on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The past couple years have not been kind to Bishop Gorman’s football team.

Because of losing last season to COVID-19, the Gaels have had two years to hear about the 2019 playoff loss to Liberty that ended their 10-year reign as state champion without a chance to do anything about it.

“They’re very motivated,” Bishop Gorman Brent Browner said. “It’s been rubbed in their faces for a couple years now. What I love about them is they’re humble about it. They’ve been grinding away for the challenge of what’s to come.”

The Gaels begin their season with a bang at 7 p.m. Friday, hosting a fellow national power in St. Louis from Hawaii.

The teams last met in 2019, with St. Louis taking a 31-19 win at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. The Crusaderswent on to win the Hawaii Division I Open state championship. Their only loss in a 12-1 season was to Florida’s St. Thomas Aquinas in the State Champions Bowl Series at Bishop Gorman.

Gorman and St. Louis also met in Hawaii in 2012, with the Gaels taking a 52-40 win.

While Gorman did get to play two games during the spring, St. Louis hasn’t played since the loss to St. Thomas Aquinas. That could make it difficult for Gorman to figure out what it’s up against Friday, but Browner doesn’t see it that way.

“It’s not that difficult to judge because they’re consistently good,” Browner said. “They always have a massive offensive line that is the anchor of their team. They always keep a good, accurate quarterback that can run their system and a ton of receivers.”

Browner said the Crusaders don’t try to confuse opponents defensively. They just “line up in their base and dare you to beat them.”

“The kids know how good St. Louis is,” Browner said. “We’ll take a sense of pride when we get on the field about capturing the rematch.”

After Friday’s opener, the Gaels will face a rare in-state, nonleague opponent when they host Bishop Manogue on Aug. 27. They’ll resume their out-of-state slate with a road trip to Florida to face Miami Central on Sept. 4, host Utah’s Lone Peak on Sept. 11 and travel to Arizona’s Hamilton on Sept. 17 before beginning league play by hosting Arbor View on Sept. 24.

“I think this year is unique. The emotions will definitely be there because the kids haven’t played a full season. The urgency is there all the time, but (Friday’s game) is just another marquee matchup.”

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.