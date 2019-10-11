Centennial hosts Faith Lutheran hoping to stay unbeaten

Centennial looks to avenge last year’s 36-7 loss to Faith Lutheran, strengthen its status as Northwest League favorite in one of the valley’s top matchups.

Arbor View's Anthony Jones (15) tackles Centennial's quarterback Colton Tenney (1) during the second quarter of the football game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Centennial celebrates their 17-14 win against Arbor View in the football game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Five preps games to watch this weekend:

Faith Lutheran at Centennial

Centennial made its case to be the Northwest League favorite with a 17-14 win over Arbor View two weeks ago. A win over Faith Lutheran on Friday would bolster their position even more. The Bulldogs (5-0, 1-0) are paced offensively by Jordan Smith’s 649 yards and 10 TDs rushing. Riley Schwarz has 501 yards and four TDs passing in leading the Crusaders (2-3, 1-0) to their two wins. Faith Lutheran defeated Centennial 36-7 last season.

Las Vegas at Legacy

Expect fireworks in this Northeast League opener. Las Vegas (5-0) has averaged a shade less than 42 points per game, with Ja’Shawn Scroggins’ 751 yards and nine TDs passing accounting for much of the Wildcats’ explosiveness. Legacy (3-2) has its own standout quarterback in Evan Oleas, who has 1,206 yards and seven TDs passing, with 633 yards and five scores going to Aaron Holloway.

Desert Oasis at Durango

Desert Oasis is still trying to prove itself, and a win in this one would go a long way. The Diamondbacks (4-2, 1-1 Southwest League) have won two games against 4A foes in Mojave and Sierra Vista. Those two teams are a combined 0-12. The Trailblazers (3-4, 2-1) picked up a huge win over Clark last week and likely would wrap up a playoff spot if they win.

Desert Pines at Canyon Springs

The season really begins for Desert Pines (4-0) with the Northeast League opener. The Jaguars have had three bye weeks in the first seven weeks of the season, but won’t have another the rest of the way. Their defense has been dominant, allowing seven points per game. Canyon Springs (0-4) has been on a similar schedule but with different results. The Pioneers have scored just less than 12 points per game.

Coronado at Foothill

After dropping its Southeast League opener last week to Green Valley, Coronado (3-3, 0-1) faces another tough test. The Cougars have one of the most dynamic passing games around, with Keegan Tharp having thrown for 1,087 yards and 12 touchdowns. Foothill (5-1, 1-0) had a workman-like 21-0 win over Basic last week. The Falcons haven’t been dominant, outscoring foes by an average of 21-13, but their only loss came against unbeaten Desert Pines.

