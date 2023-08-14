Class 1A football preview capsules: Who can stop 4-peat?

Class 1A football teams in the Central and South League are preparing for the upcoming season. Pahranagat Valley is the three-time defending state champion.

Central League

Beatty Hornets

■ Coach: Levy Reed

■ 2022 record: 2-5

■ Playoffs: None

■ Breakdown: Reed said the Hornets have focused on taking care of their bodies after injuries plagued them in the second half of last season and contributed to their struggles in league play. A goal is to improve the run game. Reed pointed to Reese Taylor, Derek Mendoza, Cesar Gamboa and Anthony Femat as players who will be important for the Hornets’ success.

Indian Springs Thunderbirds

■ Coach: Sope Faga

■ 2022 record: 3-5

■ Playoffs: None

■ Breakdown: Indian Springs will look to compete for a playoff spot in the Central League. Improving on defense will be the key for the Thunderbirds, who allowed 335 points while scoring 152 last season.

Round Mountain Knights

■ Coach: Thad Wind

■ 2022 record: 3-6

■ Playoffs: None

■ Breakdown: Wind has been impressed with his team’s attitude in the offseason and is optimistic that the offense will improve. He said quarterback Nick Scraper has looked strong in practice, and praised the development of cornerback Dylan Chavez and defensive end Gavin Banks.

Spring Mountain Golden Eagles

■ Coach: Troy Huggins

■ 2022 record: 9-3

■ Playoffs: Lost in 1A state title game to Pahranagat Valley

■ Breakdown: The Eagles will have an entirely new squad this season, and Huggins is excited about all of his players getting a chance to grow on the field.

Tonopah Muckers

■ Coach: Duffy Otteson

■ 2022 record: 2-7

■ Playoffs: None

■ Breakdown: The Muckers return several key contributors from last year, including quarterback Drew Otteson. Mitchell Miller and Samuel Nichols are among the standout skill position players. On defense, Miller led the team with 96 tackles last season.

South League

Beaver Dam Diamondbacks

■ Coach: Bryan Schmersal

■ 2022 record: 0-6

■ Playoffs: None

■ Breakdown: The Diamondbacks graduated their starting quarterback from last year’s team, so Schmersal said finding that leadership with this year’s group will be important. He’s excited about the team’s quickness, and he pointed to Omar Plancarte, Daniel Frates and Juan Santos as some key contributors for this season.

Mountain View Christian Saints

■ Coach: Bryan Keeling

■ 2022 record: Did not play varsity football last year

■ Playoffs: None

■ Breakdown: Keeling said most of his players are new to varsity football, so the goal is getting everyone ready for the challenge ahead, and likes having a “fresh canvas” to work with. He identified Joshua Ramos as a player to watch this season.

Pahranagat Valley Panthers

■ Coach: Brett Hansen

■ 2022 record: 10-2

■ Playoffs: Won 1A state title by defeating Spring Mountain

■ Breakdown: The Panthers return 12 players from last year’s team that won the school’s third straight state title. Hansen said this year’s team will have an experienced offensive and defensive line. A.J. Thornton, Luke Hatch, Ryder Pearson, Boogie Lewis and Jesse Stewart will be notable players to watch for the Panthers this season.

Sandy Valley Sidewinders

■ Coach: Brett Kramer

■ 2022 record: 4-3

■ Playoffs: None

■ Breakdown: Kramer said the Sidewinders will have good depth this season, with 16 returning players, an improved defense and a good balance on offense. He said Aidan Persaud, Antoni Pedraza, Grant Brown, Troy Doty and Tage Colon will be some of the Sidewinders’ top performers. Kramer expects the team to have a winning record and qualify for the playoffs. The school recently had a turf field put in and Kramer believes that will make playing the game more enjoyable.

Word of Life Eagles

■ Coach: Deione Carter

■ 2022 record: 0-4

■ Playoffs: None

■ Breakdown: Word of Life returns seven players after its first year of football last season. Carter said the offense and defense should be improved, and that Robert Andraos, Jonothan Villanueva, Sameer Singh and Gabriel Knight will be some of the Eagles’ top contributors.

Independents

Sloan Canyon Pirates

■ Coach: David Clarke

■ 2022 record: First season as varsity program

■ Playoffs: None

■ Breakdown: Clarke said the goals for this first season are to play hard and build a foundation for the program to grow. Clarke likes the speed and athleticism on the team. He said Carson Block, Jaxson Bush, Isaiah Morales-Hill and Austin Flory will be some of the Pirate’s top contributors.

Laughlin Cougars

■ Coach: Aaron Schellie

■ 2022 record: 0-8

■ Playoffs: None

■ Breakdown: Laughlin drops down from 2A and will play as an eight-man independent. Schellie said there’s been a slight learning curve for everyone to transition to the eight-man game, but touted the players’ adaptability to the situation. He said the team’s veteran leadership will be key, as the Cougars return 11 from last year’s team. Gavin Addington, Ian Fellar and Anthony Santilli will be some of the team’s top contributors.