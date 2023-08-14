Class 2A football preview capsules: New champ will be crowned

With reigning Class 2A state champion The Meadows moving up to 3A, teams are looking to chart their paths toward a title.

Southern League

GV Christian Guardians

■ Coach: Zachariah Eukel

■ 2022 record: 7-3

■ Playoffs: Lost in 1A state quarterfinals to Pahranagat Valley

■ Breakdown: GV Christian makes the jump from 1A eight-man football to 2A. The Guardians defeated Pahranagat Valley — which went on to win the 1A state title — in the regular season before coming up short against the Panthers in the postseason. Junior tight end Tommy Pulcini led the Guardians with 11 touchdowns last season and will be a top target for junior quarterback Cade Johnson. Senior Deo Loveland will be the Guardians’ primary running back, while also playing linebacker. Senior Terrance Turner will also play both ways at wide receiver and safety.

Lake Mead Academy Eagles

■ Coach: Nate Oishi

■ 2022 record: 7-3

■ Playoffs: Lost in 2A state quarterfinals to Lincoln County

■ Breakdown: Oishi, a former UNLV offensive lineman, has helped build Lake Mead into an emerging power in 2A. The Eagles return 34 players from last year’s team, including all 11 starters on defense. Oishi said finishing games and having better starts on offense will be areas the Eagles will look to improve. Senior linebacker Jacob Beza, the 2A Southern Nevada Defensive Player of the Year, will help lead the defense. Seniors Zach Young, a linebacker, and Caleb King, a defensive end, will also be key players. On offense, junior wide Bowe Farmer, last season’s leading receiver, will be one of the top targets.

Lincoln County Lynx

■ Coach: Devin Sonnenberg

■ 2022 record: 10-2

■ Playoffs: Lost in 2A state title game to The Meadows

■ Breakdown: The Lynx came up short in the 2A title last season, but return several key contributors from an offense that scored 391 points. Junior quarterback Marc McClain threw for 2,485 yards and 29 touchdowns last season. Senior running back Kristian Johnson is the team’s top returning rusher and receiver and will also play linebacker. Senior Aiden McRory and junior Kenyon Almaraz will lead the defense as the Lynx’s two top returning linebackers.

Needles Mustangs

■ Coach: Thomas DeLeon

■ 2022 record: 5-5

■ Playoffs: None

■ Breakdown: The Mustangs just missed out on the playoffs last season, but will look to make a run this season with The Meadows and Democracy Prep moving up to 3A. Senior quarterback Collin Smith will lead the Mustangs on offense. He threw for 1,466 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. Junior tight end Xavier Russell will be one of his top targets. On defense, senior defensive end Talon Paget led the Mustangs with 67 tackles and four sacks last season.

White Pine Bobcats

■ Coach: Jarl Nerdrum

■ 2022 record: 2-7

■ Playoffs: None

■ Breakdown: The Bobcats have 10 returning players from last year’s team: six seniors and five juniors. Junior running back Tucker Maestes will be a key contributor on offense. Seniors Creed Buckner and Ayden Younce and junior Mortlin Van Tassell will provide stability on the offensive and defensive lines.