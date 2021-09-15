97°F
Football

Class 3A football rankings: Moapa Valley back after bye week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 15, 2021 - 1:04 pm
 
Faith Lutheran and Moapa Valley head coach Brent Lewis counsels his players as Faith Lutheran l ...
Faith Lutheran and Moapa Valley head coach Brent Lewis counsels his players as Faith Lutheran leads during the second quarter of an NIAA football game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, March 12, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Southern Nevada Class 3A rankings

1. Moapa Valley (3-0)

2. Virgin Valley (3-0)

3. Boulder City (2-1)

4. Pahrump Valley (0-1)

5. SLAM Nevada (2-2)

Around 3A: Moapa Valley comes off a bye week to host Pahrump Valley, which finally started its season with a 48-18 loss to Virgin Valley last week. … Virgin Valley, which has scored 46, 47 and 48 points, travels to meet a Boulder City team whose game against Mojave last week was canceled. … SLAM Nevada was shut out in its first two games against Class 4A Cimarron-Memorial and out-of-state Yuma (Arizona), but has rebounded to defeat the two teams that were previously ranked No. 5 in Valley (31-13) and Rancho (28-6) in its past two games. The Bulls meet Western at Eldorado on Friday.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

