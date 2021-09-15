Class 3A football rankings: Moapa Valley back after bye week
Top-ranked Moapa Valley returns to action after a bye week by hosting Pahrump Valley. No. 2 Virgin Valley and No. 3 Boulder City meet in a Class 3A showdown.
Southern Nevada Class 3A rankings
1. Moapa Valley (3-0)
2. Virgin Valley (3-0)
3. Boulder City (2-1)
4. Pahrump Valley (0-1)
5. SLAM Nevada (2-2)
Around 3A: Moapa Valley comes off a bye week to host Pahrump Valley, which finally started its season with a 48-18 loss to Virgin Valley last week. … Virgin Valley, which has scored 46, 47 and 48 points, travels to meet a Boulder City team whose game against Mojave last week was canceled. … SLAM Nevada was shut out in its first two games against Class 4A Cimarron-Memorial and out-of-state Yuma (Arizona), but has rebounded to defeat the two teams that were previously ranked No. 5 in Valley (31-13) and Rancho (28-6) in its past two games. The Bulls meet Western at Eldorado on Friday.
