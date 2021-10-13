Class 3A football rankings: Moapa Valley set for 4A challenge
Moapa Valley, the No. 1 team in the Review-Journal’s Class 3A rankings, will step out of league play to meet 4A Clark this week.
Southern Nevada Class 3A rankings
1. Moapa Valley (7-0)
2. Virgin Valley (6-1)
3. SLAM Nevada (5-3)
4. Eldorado (3-4)
5. Boulder City (3-4)
Around 3A: Moapa Valley blanked Western 42-0 last week, the fifth time in seven games it has given up 10 or fewer points. The Pirates should be tested against 4A Clark this week. … Virgin Valley cruised past Valley 38-6 and will face Western this week hoping to set up a matchup for the Mountain League crown against Moapa Valley in the Hammer Game next week. … SLAM Nevada rebounded from a loss to Eldorado by beating Boulder City 31-19. The Bulls meet winless Pinecrest Cadence on Thursday. … Eldorado dropped a head-scratching 34-7 nonleague loss to Rancho but will look to remain unbeaten in Desert League play against Pahrump Valley this week. … Boulder City has a bye this week and will finish with Pinecrest Cadence next week.
Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.