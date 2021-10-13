Class 3A football rankings: Moapa Valley set for 4A challenge

Moapa Valley, the No. 1 team in the Review-Journal’s Class 3A rankings, will step out of league play to meet 4A Clark this week.

Moapa Valley's Landon Wrzesinski (23) scores with Faith Lutheran's Beau Graham (62) on his back during the first quarter of an NIAA football game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, March 12, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Southern Nevada Class 3A rankings

1. Moapa Valley (7-0)

2. Virgin Valley (6-1)

3. SLAM Nevada (5-3)

4. Eldorado (3-4)

5. Boulder City (3-4)

Around 3A: Moapa Valley blanked Western 42-0 last week, the fifth time in seven games it has given up 10 or fewer points. The Pirates should be tested against 4A Clark this week. … Virgin Valley cruised past Valley 38-6 and will face Western this week hoping to set up a matchup for the Mountain League crown against Moapa Valley in the Hammer Game next week. … SLAM Nevada rebounded from a loss to Eldorado by beating Boulder City 31-19. The Bulls meet winless Pinecrest Cadence on Thursday. … Eldorado dropped a head-scratching 34-7 nonleague loss to Rancho but will look to remain unbeaten in Desert League play against Pahrump Valley this week. … Boulder City has a bye this week and will finish with Pinecrest Cadence next week.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.