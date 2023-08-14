Class 4A football preview capsules: Fresh face must emerge

Only three of the 14 teams in the new Class 4A made the playoffs last season, and none of them earned a postseason victory.

Rancho's Saied Koroma (31) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Victor Arellano (80) during a team practice at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Desert League

Bonanza Bengals

■ Coach: Keith Jones (2-25 entering fourth season)

■ 2022 record: 0-9

■ Playoffs: None

■ Breakdown: Jones is looking forward to this year’s team, which has multiple years of varsity experience under its belt. He said he wants the offense to establish a balance between the run and pass and the defense to be disruptive and create turnovers. Senior Alamiang Rasiang, a second-team all-league wide receiver, will be a primary target for the Bengals. Senior linebacker Everrett Bradley will lead the defense.

Centennial Bulldogs

■ Coach: DJ Campbell (entering first season)

■ 2022 record: 0-9

■ Playoffs: None

■ Breakdown: Campbell, a former NFL defensive back, takes over after serving as an assistant when the Bulldogs reached the 4A state title game in 2019. Campbell said the team is young, but the players have experience in a lot of the right places and against some of the top teams in the state. Senior quarterback Victor Plotnikov threw for 2,025 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. The Bulldogs’ leading receiver last season, senior Angelo Ahern, also returns. Junior linebacker Ali Kamara, the team’s second-leading tackler last season, will help lead the defense.

Cheyenne Desert Shields

■ Coach: Frank Galvan (3-7 entering second season)

■ 2022 record: 3-7

■ Playoffs: None

■ Breakdown: Cheyenne went winless in its league last season, but two of its wins overall came against teams in this new league. Senior quarterback Michael Williams will lead the Desert Shields under center. They graduated several of their top receivers, so a new group will have to step up. Treasure Harris will be the primary running back. The defense will look to improve after allowing 293 points last season.

Mojave Rattlers

■ Coach: Wes Pacheco (7-10 entering third season)

■ 2022 record: 3-6

■ Playoffs: None

■ Breakdown: The Rattlers return 32 players, and most of the upperclassmen have multiple years of varsity experience. Pacheco said he is looking forward to seeing his seasoned team make a leap this season. The Rattlers return eight starters on defense, with defensive lineman sophomore Poe Purcell Jr. and senior linebacker Luka Tuilaepa expected to lead the way. Pacheco said the Rattlers have multiple playmakers who can help make their offense high octane, and called wide receiver Za’Trayvion Henderson one of the premier playmakers in the league this season.

Rancho Rams

■ Coach: Jerome Weber (entering first season)

■ 2022 record: 5-6

■ Playoffs: Lost in 3A Southern Region quarterfinals to Boulder City

■ Breakdown: The Rams make the jump to 4A after spending the past several seasons in 3A. In his first year, Weber said the team’s senior leadership will be key in making the step up in classification. Weber said the defensive front will be one of the team’s strengths, with senior defensive end/offensive tackle Hudson Lile leading the defensive line. Senior Victor Arellano will be a primary target at wide receiver, and senior Kameron Mayorga will play both ways at wide receiver and defensive back.

Somerset-Losee Lions

■ Coach: Dan Barnson (4-6 entering second season)

■ 2022 record: 4-6

■ Playoffs: None

■ Breakdown: Barnson is beginning his 31st season coaching high school football in Southern Nevada, while the Lions begin their second year of having a football program. He’s hopeful that returning 32 varsity players — including 10 offensive starters and nine defensive starters — will help the Lions achieve their goals of getting more wins and getting to the playoffs. Senior running back and defensive back Malachi Johnson returns after rushing for 1,459 yards and 13 touchdowns while being named the 3A Desert League Offensive MVP last season. Barnson said all-league lineman Bryce Simpkins and linebacker Ty’ee Johnson will be other key players for the Lions.

Western Warriors

■ Coach: Jermod Mapp (entering first season)

■ 2022 record: 2-7

■ Playoffs: None

■ Breakdown: Western moves up to 4A after spending the past 10 years in 3A.The Warriors return 30 players who got reps at the varsity level last season. Mapp said the goal is to compete for all four quarters and grow team camaraderie. Mapp said the defensive line will be a strength of the team with seniors Abraham Melchor, who also plays tight end, and Francisco Serrano, also an offensive guard, leading the way. Senior quarterback Roberto Vargas will lead the Warriors’ offense.

Mountain League

Cadence Cougars

■ Coach: Robert Coleman (entering first season)

■ 2022 record: 0-9

■ Playoffs: None

■ Breakdown: The Cougars are winless over the last two seasons and are moving up to 4A, but Coleman said the team is ready for the challenge. Gio Manzara will lead the offense as the team’s senior quarterback, along with junior running back Tanner Kennedy, who will also play at linebacker. Sophomore Levi Jones, senior Kelvin Rodas and junior Bryce Smith will help the Cougars playing both ways.

Canyon Springs Pioneers

■ Coach: Quincy Burts (2-7 entering second season)

■ 2022 record: 2-7

■ Playoffs: None

■ Breakdown: The Pioneers battled through some of the state’s top competition in 5A last season and will look to use that experience to help them in 4A. Junior Amere Swan was the Pioneers’ top rusher and receiver last season and will be a focal point of the offense. Junior quarterback Tysean McCraney will likely lead the Pioneers under center. Armando Lewis, Eric Mosley and Avyion Harper will be some other key contributors this season.

Chaparral Cowboys

■ Coach: Don Willis (14-23 entering sixth season)

■ 2022 record: 2-8

■ Playoffs: None

■ Breakdown: Willis is looking for the Cowboys’ offensive line and front seven on defense to make an impact this season. He said their skill position players are young, and the focus has been getting them as many reps as possible. Junior linebacker and running back Davon Williams and senior offensive linemen Elmer Sibrian and Jabari Jackson will be key contributors this season, Willis said.

Del Sol Dragons

■ Coach: Pat Ward (entering first season)

■ 2022 record: 1-8

■ Playoffs: None

■ Breakdown: Ward takes over the Dragons, who look to be more competitive and get their first league win in two seasons. Senior quarterback Austin Morville will lead the Dragons, and junior wide receiver Timothy Randolph will be one of Morville’s top targets. Senior linebacker Jesse Soto will look to help lead the Dragons on defense.

Eldorado Sundevils

■ Coach: Darryl Tootle (5-5 entering second season)

■ 2022 record: 5-5

■ Playoffs: Lost in 3A Southern Region quarterfinals to Virgin Valley

■ Breakdown: Eldorado moves up to 4A after having its first winning regular season since 2004. As a young team, the Sundevils have focused this summer on executing and making the winning plays this season, Tootle said. Tootle said most of Eldorado’s returning eight players are on the offensive side. He said he is confident in the Sundevils’ offense with quarterback Jerome Kalama, running back JaeShawn West and a very skilled receiving core. Tootle is hopeful the continuity with his coaching staff in a second season will lead to more success.

Sunrise Mountain Miners

■ Coach: Chris Sawyers (4-7 entering second season)

■ 2022 record: 4-7

■ Playoffs: Lost in first round of 4A playoffs to Coronado

■ Breakdown: Sawyers is in the second year of his second stint at Sunrise Mountain after reaching the playoffs three times in his first stint (2014-17). The Miners advanced to the playoffs last season after a winless 2021. Sawyers said he is looking forward to seeing the improvements of a veteran team in its second year in his system. He pointed to 6-foot-5-inch twin offensive linemen Leonardo and Juan Carlos Martinez as leaders on the field, and said running back/defensive back Auhsoj Cunningham and wide receiver/defensive back Myles Juniel will propel the offense.

Valley Vikings

■ Coach: CJ Jordan (entering first season)

■ 2022 record: 1-8

■ Playoffs: None

■ Breakdown: The Vikings have a young team, but their 18 returners have a fair amount of reps at the varsity level. Jordan said this coaching staff is organized, and the players have taken their offseason preparation seriously to get better this year. Jordan said his seniors — quarterback/defensive back Mike McCord, wide receiver/defensive back Kyndell Rooks, running back/safety Elijay Lee, quarterback/defensive back Dominick Hopkins and wide receiver/cornerback Deion Brooks — will be looked upon to lead and be key contributors for the Vikings.