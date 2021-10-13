68°F
Class 4A football rankings: Silverado still No. 1; Coronado rises

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 13, 2021 - 1:36 pm
 
Coronado's Jeremiah Kunitake (22) celebrates his team's win against Shadow Ridge 25-21 in a foo ...
Coronado's Jeremiah Kunitake (22) celebrates his team's win against Shadow Ridge 25-21 in a football game at Coronado High School in Henderson, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Southern Nevada Class 4A rankings

1. Silverado (7-0)

2. Coronado (4-2)

3. Las Vegas (4-3)

4. Shadow Ridge (4-2)

5. Desert Oasis (6-1)

Around 4A: Silverado has scored at least 56 points in all three of its Desert League games, including a 58-0 win over Cheyenne. Winless Sunrise Mountain is next. … Coronado made a big leap from No. 5 to No. 2 after knocking off former No. 2 Shadow Ridge with a late drive 25-21. The Cougars can clinch the Sky League championship with a win over Spring Valley this week. … Las Vegas stepped out of league play last week and fell to 0-3 against 5A foes, 38-0 to Desert Pines, but the Wildcats can grab the Mountain League title with a win over Durango. … Shadow Ridge looks to rebound against Mojave this week. … Desert Oasis faces Cheyenne this week, hoping to set up a showdown with Silverado for the Desert League title next week.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

Arbor View's Trae Miller (12) is tackled by Bishop Gorman's Palaie Faoa (10) during the first h ...
Arbor View-Foothill football game canceled
By / RJ

This is the third game that has been canceled for Foothill and the first for Arbor View. The game probably would have decided second place in the Class 5A Desert League.