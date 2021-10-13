Class 4A football rankings: Silverado still No. 1; Coronado rises

Silverado remains No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, but Coronado made a leap from No. 5 to No. 2 after beating last week’s No. 2 Shadow Ridge.

Coronado's Jeremiah Kunitake (22) celebrates his team's win against Shadow Ridge 25-21 in a football game at Coronado High School in Henderson, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Southern Nevada Class 4A rankings

1. Silverado (7-0)

2. Coronado (4-2)

3. Las Vegas (4-3)

4. Shadow Ridge (4-2)

5. Desert Oasis (6-1)

Around 4A: Silverado has scored at least 56 points in all three of its Desert League games, including a 58-0 win over Cheyenne. Winless Sunrise Mountain is next. … Coronado made a big leap from No. 5 to No. 2 after knocking off former No. 2 Shadow Ridge with a late drive 25-21. The Cougars can clinch the Sky League championship with a win over Spring Valley this week. … Las Vegas stepped out of league play last week and fell to 0-3 against 5A foes, 38-0 to Desert Pines, but the Wildcats can grab the Mountain League title with a win over Durango. … Shadow Ridge looks to rebound against Mojave this week. … Desert Oasis faces Cheyenne this week, hoping to set up a showdown with Silverado for the Desert League title next week.

