Class 4A football rankings: Unbeaten Silverado remains No. 1
The top four teams in Class 4A — Silverado, Coronado, Las Vegas and Shadow Ridge — have byes this week in the first round of the playoffs.
Southern Nevada Class 4A football rankings
1. Silverado (9-0)
2. Coronado (6-2)
3. Las Vegas (6-3)
4. Shadow Ridge (6-2)
5. Desert Oasis (7-2)
Around 4A: Silverado rolled past Desert Oasis 76-20 to win the Desert League title. The Skyhawks await the winner of Thursday’s Spring Valley at Clark game in the state quarterfinals. … Coronado beat Sierra Vista 34-6 to claim the Sky League crown and will host the winner of Thursday’s Chaparral at Basic game next week. … Mountain League champion Las Vegas is 6-0 against 4A competition and will host the Sierra Vista at Cimarron-Memorial winner next week. … Shadow Ridge clinched a first-round bye by finishing second in the Sky League with a 41-0 win over Spring Valley last week. The Mustangs will host the Durango at Desert Oasis winner next week. Desert Oasis is the only top-five team in action this week after finishing second in the Desert League.
