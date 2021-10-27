Class 4A football rankings: Unbeaten Silverado remains No. 1

The top four teams in Class 4A — Silverado, Coronado, Las Vegas and Shadow Ridge — have byes this week in the first round of the playoffs.

Silverado High running back Donavyn Pellot (2) runs past Desert Oasis slotback Zachary James (87) and Amare Norman (12) as he scores a touchdown during the first half of a football game at Silverado High School, on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Southern Nevada Class 4A football rankings

1. Silverado (9-0)

2. Coronado (6-2)

3. Las Vegas (6-3)

4. Shadow Ridge (6-2)

5. Desert Oasis (7-2)

Around 4A: Silverado rolled past Desert Oasis 76-20 to win the Desert League title. The Skyhawks await the winner of Thursday’s Spring Valley at Clark game in the state quarterfinals. … Coronado beat Sierra Vista 34-6 to claim the Sky League crown and will host the winner of Thursday’s Chaparral at Basic game next week. … Mountain League champion Las Vegas is 6-0 against 4A competition and will host the Sierra Vista at Cimarron-Memorial winner next week. … Shadow Ridge clinched a first-round bye by finishing second in the Sky League with a 41-0 win over Spring Valley last week. The Mustangs will host the Durango at Desert Oasis winner next week. Desert Oasis is the only top-five team in action this week after finishing second in the Desert League.

