Class 5A football preview capsules: Gorman loaded again

Class 5A experienced the biggest changes during the realignment process in the offseason, but one thing remains the same: Bishop Gorman’s dominance.

Bishop Gorman's Micah Alejado (12) runs the ball under pressure from Arbor View's Amari Derby Christian Thatcher (42) in the first half of a football game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty’s Jayden Robertson (7) jumps to catch a touchdown pass while Desert Pines’ Trey Jackson (22) and Reginald Tiggs (27) attempt to thwart him during a Class 5A high school football game at Liberty High School on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Henderson. The pass was incomplete. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Basic High's Antoine Taylor jr. (57) reacts after making a play during the second half of a football game against Green Valley High at Basic High School, on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Class 5A Division I

Arbor View Aggies

■ Coach: Matt Gerber (26-8 entering fifth season)

■ 2022 record: 9-2

■ Playoffs: Lost in 5A Southern Region semifinals to Liberty

■ Breakdown: The Aggies return seven starters on offense, and Gerber said they have added some talented underclassmen. The offense should be a strength with the talent at the skill positions, including sophomore wide receiver Jayden Williams, who averaged 16.3 yards per reception last year as a freshman. Gerber praised junior offensive lineman Daniel Boyd and senior kicker Jeau Vinatieri, saying the special teams should be strong this season. Junior linebacker Christian Thatcher, who led the state with 133 tackles last season, is just one of two returning starters on defense. Gerber said the Aggies will have a lot of new faces that will play critical roles, especially on defense.

Bishop Gorman Gaels

■ Coach: Brent Browner (27-2 entering fourth season)

■ 2022 record: 13-1

■ Playoffs: Won 5A state title, defeating Bishop Manogue

■ Breakdown: The Gaels return 34 players from last season’s title-winning team, many of them on the offensive side of the ball. Senior quarterback Micah Alejado led the state with 3,575 passing yards and 54 touchdowns. He’ll have plenty of weapons to get the ball to, including tight end and Miami commit Elija Lofton, wide receivers Audric Harris and Derek Meadows and running backs Devon Rice and Micah Kaapana. Gorman’s offensive line features a trio of four-star juniors — Seuseu Alofaituli, Douglas Utu and Alai Kalaniuvalu — who are all top-five 2025 recruits. Senior UNLV commit Charles Correa and junior Champ Kapanui lead the defense as two of the Gaels’ top linebackers. Browner praised the seniors on this year’s team and has been pleased with the leadership they’ve shown in preparation for the season.

Coronado Cougars

■ Coach: Shawn Dupris (first season)

■ 2022 record: 9-3

■ Playoffs: Lost in 4A state semifinals to Silverado

■ Breakdown: Dupris takes over the Cougars as they make the jump into the top classification. Though it’s his first season, Dupris has experience coaching in Nevada, as he spent 10 years as the coach at Damonte Ranch in Reno. The Cougars return 25 players, including junior quarterback Aiden Krause, who threw for 1,553 yards and 21 touchdowns in nine games. Dupris praised the group’s athleticism, led by athletes Isaiah Bottley and JJ Buchanan. Dupris said the Cougars are looking to improve their depth at every position, but are looking forward to competing at a high level.

Desert Pines Jaguars

■ Coach: Tico Rodriguez (82-21 entering 10th season)

■ 2022 record: 8-3

■ Playoffs: Lost in 5A Southern Region semifinals to Bishop Gorman

■ Breakdown: Rodriguez likes the speed and depth the Jaguars have at the skill positions but wants more consistency on offense. Senior running back Greg Burrell, a UNLV commit, and sophomore wide receiver Massiah Mingo will be two of the Jaguars’ top weapons, and three-year starting offensive guard Gabe Gough will lead the offensive line. Defensively, the Jaguars have a talented group in the secondary, led by cornerback and UNLV commit Jaylen Allen. Senior cornerback Damari Washington and sophomore safety Treyshaun Jackson will also be key players.

Liberty Patriots

■ Coach: Rich Muraco (130-39 entering 14th season)

■ 2022 record: 8-4

■ Playoffs: Lost in 5A Southern Region title game to Bishop Gorman

■ Breakdown: The Patriots return 41 players, including 36 seniors and eight starters on offense. Running back Isaiah Lauofo, who rushed for 1,334 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, and wide receiver Jayden Robertson, who had 1,112 all-purpose yards, return on offense. So does quarterback Tyrese Smith, who passed for 1,735 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. Muraco said the Patriots lost a lot of starters in the secondary and will be young on defense. But he believes his linebackers — led by UNLV commits Kahekili Paaoao and Jae Beasley, plus Andre Porter — could be the best group in the state.

Shadow Ridge Mustangs

■ Coach: Travis Foster (39-33 entering ninth season)

■ 2022 record: 11-2

■ Playoffs: Lost in 4A state title game to Silverado

■ Breakdown: Shadow Ridge makes the jump to the top division after appearing in the last two 4A state title games. Foster said the program is looking to build off the success of the last two seasons to compete against the state’s top teams and live up to the expectations of being in the top division. The Mustangs return nine starters on defense, led by linebackers Diego Madrid, a junior, and senior James Hadley, who were the team’s top two tacklers last season with 96 and 93, respectively. Madrid led the team in sacks (seven). Senior quarterback Coen Coloma will be under center for his third season. He rushed for 1,012 yards and 17 touchdowns last year. With only three returners on offense, senior Evan Cannon will step in to be one of the Mustangs’ primary running backs.

Silverado Skyhawks

■ Coach: Andy Ostolaza (77-44 entering 15th season)

■ 2022 record: 12-0

■ Playoffs: Won 4A state title, defeating Shadow Ridge

■ Breakdown: After ruling 4A the past two seasons with back-to-back undefeated campaigns and state titles, the Skyhawks will make the jump to 5A. Silverado has 15 returning players, but graduated many of its key contributors from last year’s team. The Skyhawks return seven starters on defense, including all four defensive linemen. Defensive tackles Jayland McGlothen and Aisaiah Feagai will lead the Skyhawks up front. On offense, wide receiver D’Angelo Hagans and running backs Marcus Council and Tristan Hudson, will look to fill the void left by last season’s seniors. Ostolaza said the Skyhawks’ quarterback play and depth will need to improve, but said the team is looking forward to being competitive in 5A Division I.

Division II Southern

Basic Wolves

■ Coach: Jeff Cahill (86-68 entering 16th season)

■ 2022 record: 8-3

■ Playoffs: Lost in 4A state quarterfinals to Coronado

■ Breakdown: Cahill said the Wolves will be young this season, with three returning starters on offense and three on defense, but believes they have the talent to get better as the season goes on. Cahill said a focus in the offseason was to rebuild the defense, but he is optimistic about its speed. Defensive tackle Antoine Taylor, the 4A Mountain League Defensive MVP last season, returns after recording nine sacks and 45 tackles last season. Wide receivers Zuri Whiters and Chrey Traylor, both first-team all-league receivers last season, highlight a position that Cahill said will be a strength of the team.

Durango Trailblazers

■ Coach: Robert Cutts (entering first season)

■ 2022 record: 5-5

■ Playoffs: Lost in first round of 4A playoffs to Sierra Vista

■ Breakdown: Cutts has 19 returning players and said he believes the team can “make some noise” in the new league. Cutts pointed to the offensive and defensive line as strengths. The Wolves also have several returners in the secondary, including seniors Chris Rodriguez and Tyler Paul. On offense, senior running back Keimarion Taylor will be a focal point after he rushed for 714 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

Faith Lutheran Crusaders

■ Coach: Mike Sanford (11-12 entering third season)

■ 2022 record: 6-4

■ Playoffs: Lost in 5A Southern Region quarterfinals to Bishop Gorman

■ Breakdown: Faith Lutheran might benefit the most from being placed in 5A Division II. The Crusaders will look to have a better finish this year after winning their first five games last season before going 1-3 in league play and having to play Gorman in the first round of the playoffs. Junior running back Cale Breslin will be a focal point in the offense after leading the team with 85.3 yards rushing per game. Three-star quarterback Garyt Odom, the son of UNLV football coach Barry Odom, will likely be the Crusaders’ starter. Junior defensive back Matai Tagoai will lead the secondary, and senior Clayton McCarrell will play both ways on the offensive and defensive lines. The Crusaders will have an advantage on special teams with senior kicker Caden Chittenden, one of the state’s top specialists.

Foothill Falcons

■ Coach: Vernon Brown (15-16 entering fifth season)

■ 2022 record: 3-8

■ Playoffs: Lost in 5A Southern Region quarterfinals to Liberty

■ Breakdown: Brown is high on the Falcons’ offense, and rightfully so, as they return key starters on that side of the ball. Senior quarterback Mason Dew threw for 2,064 yards and 21 touchdowns last season. Seniors Tarrell Mack-Lovely, Devon Wake and Travis Kenzevich will see a lot of passes come their way. Junior Avant Gates — who will play both ways at linebacker and was second on the team in tackles (64) last season — will be the primary running back. Brown said the linebackers will be a strong group on defense with seniors Hayden Findley and Tyler Nelson alongside Gates.

Green Valley Gators

■ Coach: Clay Mauro (3-7 entering second season)

■ 2022 record: 3-7

■ Playoffs: Lost in 5A Southern Region quarterfinals to Arbor View

■ Breakdown: Mauro said a point of emphasis in the offseason was to get stronger to help the Gators start faster and finish stronger after they graduated several key contributors on both sides of the ball. Junior wide receivers Trey Glasper and Theo Edquilang, who will also play in the secondary, will be the primary targets. Senior Ryson Lum will also play both ways at running back and linebacker. Senior defensive lineman Herbert Ware will lead the defense, and freshman Puka Aleaga has emerged as one of the Gators’ top offensive linemen.

Las Vegas Wildcats

■ Coach: Erick Capetillo (30-23 entering seventh season)

■ 2022 record: 8-3

■ Playoffs: Lost in 4A state semifinals to Shadow Ridge

■ Breakdown: Capetillo said the Wildcats have great senior leadership and are looking forward to the new league and new opportunity to prove they belong. The Wildcats were a pass-heavy team last season, but want to run the ball better this season, Capetillo said. Senior Tommy Vibabul will be a primary receiver, and senior running backs Torrell Harley and Treshawn Bush will handle the ground game. The two backs will run behind an offensive line led by 6-foot-4-inch senior Karlos Rayford. Senior defensive back Kawika Lopez will help anchor the defense.

Sierra Vista Mountain Lions

■ Coach: Devin Jones (7-5 entering second season)

■ 2022 record: 7-5

■ Playoffs: Lost in 4A state quarterfinals to Silverado

■ Breakdown: The Mountain Lions return 12 starters and will look to build off a playoff appearance entering Jones’ second season. Jones said they will be young at the spots they need to fill, but he has been impressed with their athleticism and enthusiasm. Quarterback Tarrance Masnica threw for 1,069 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. On defense, linebacker Cameron Mamon recorded 70 tackles and 6.5 sacks. Jones said his team will be very aggressive.

Division III Southern

Cimarron-Memorial Spartans

■ Coach: Shane Kanie (12-18 entering sixth season)

■ 2022 record: 4-6

■ Playoffs: Lost in first round of 4A playoffs to Spring Valley

■ Breakdown: The Spartans return 22 players, some with multiple years of varsity experience. Kanie said the main goal is to improve on the win total from last year in what should be a more competitive division. Senior linebacker and fullback Mela’chi Wright-White will help lead the offense, along with senior guard Devon Nash. Senior CJ Mendiola will work with Wright-White on the defensive end to help lead the linebackers.

Clark Chargers

■ Coach: Deumaine Reeder (10-11 entering third season)

■ 2022 record: 4-7

■ Playoffs: Lost in first round of 4A playoffs to Desert Oasis

■ Breakdown: The Chargers will have a new group with only four returners from last year’s playoff team. Reeder said the defense will be a strong point. Senior linebacker Sebastian Reynaga led the Chargers with 52 tackles last season. Junior athlete Shayden Kawelo and senior offensive lineman Adrian Soto will lead the offense.

Desert Oasis Diamondbacks

■ Coach: Brant Smith (12-9 entering fourth season)

■ 2022 record: 5-6

Playoffs Lost in 4A state quarterfinals to Shadow Ridge

■ Breakdown: Smith said that he expects the Diamondbacks to be well-balanced on offense and that the defense has shown a lot of promise in the offseason. Smith said the Diamondbacks are continuing to work to get better on the offensive and defensive lines. Junior wide receiver Troy Finch will be a primary target on offense. Senior James Mamaiapili and junior Maddox Ellis will lead the defense as the team’s top two linebackers.

Legacy Longhorns

■ Coach: Zach Monticelli (5-14 entering third season)

■ 2022 record: 2-8

■ Playoffs: None

■ Breakdown: Playing against the top teams in 5A last season should give the Longhorns an edge playing in Division III this season. They return 17 players from last year, including key offensive contributors in wide receiver Dominic Oliver and running back Phoenix Jennings. Aidan Crawford will take over at quarterback. Defensive lineman Derric Marshall and linebacker Anthony Hern will lead the defense.

Palo Verde Panthers

■ Coach: Joe Aznarez (32-40 entering ninth season)

■ 2022 record: 5-6

■ Playoffs: Lost in 5A Southern Region quarterfinals to Desert Pines

■ Breakdown: The Panthers return 28 players from a team that went through a difficult schedule. The Panthers will have experience with quarterback Crew Dannels, wide receiver Furious Hoskins, tight end Jake Fields and athlete Cedric Cade leading the offense. Hoskins, Fields and Cade will play both ways, as will center and defensive lineman Joe Tulimasealii.

Spring Valley Grizzlies

■ Coach: Marcus Teal (48-68 entering 13th season)

■ 2022 record: 6-6

■ Playoffs: Lost in 4A state quarterfinals to Las Vegas

■ Breakdown: Spring Valley earned its first playoff victory on the field last season, and Teal said the Grizzlies, while young, are looking to build off their success. Tipisone Manu III, who rushed for 1,238 yards and 13 touchdowns last season, will lead the Grizzlies’ running attack. Kaleb Moore takes over at quarterback and will likely connect often with last season’s leading receiver, Alec Livingston, who caught seven touchdowns. The Grizzlies graduated several key members from their defense, but linebacker Raiden Kaeka and defensive back Antwon Lock will lead the unit.