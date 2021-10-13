Class 5A football rankings: Gorman runs shutout streak to 3
Bishop Gorman shut out Legacy 62-0 last week and outscored its Class 5A Desert League opponents 165-0. The Gaels remain No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s 5A rankings.
Southern Nevada Class 5A football rankings
1. Bishop Gorman (6-1)
2. Liberty (7-1)
3. Arbor View (5-2)
4. Green Valley (5-2)
5. Foothill (3-1)
Around 5A: Gorman’s defense notched its third straight shutout in a 62-0 win over Legacy. The Gaels have outscored their Desert League opponents 165-0 and host Palo Verde this week. … Liberty will have this week off after pulling away for a 43-6 win over Green Valley … Arbor View travels to meet Legacy in the Battle of the Bulls rivalry game after having last week’s game against Foothill canceled because of COVID-19. … Green Valley will look to bounce back from the loss to Liberty with a road game against Centennial. … Foothill hopes to remain unbeaten in Desert League play with a road game against Canyon Springs.
