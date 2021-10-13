Class 5A football rankings: Gorman runs shutout streak to 3

Bishop Gorman shut out Legacy 62-0 last week and outscored its Class 5A Desert League opponents 165-0. The Gaels remain No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s 5A rankings.

Bishop Gorman High School's Micah Kaapana (32) carries a ball against Legacy High School's Jireh Green (12) and Micah Mcgirt (15) during the second half of a football game at Legacy High School, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in North Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Southern Nevada Class 5A football rankings

1. Bishop Gorman (6-1)

2. Liberty (7-1)

3. Arbor View (5-2)

4. Green Valley (5-2)

5. Foothill (3-1)

Around 5A: Gorman’s defense notched its third straight shutout in a 62-0 win over Legacy. The Gaels have outscored their Desert League opponents 165-0 and host Palo Verde this week. … Liberty will have this week off after pulling away for a 43-6 win over Green Valley … Arbor View travels to meet Legacy in the Battle of the Bulls rivalry game after having last week’s game against Foothill canceled because of COVID-19. … Green Valley will look to bounce back from the loss to Liberty with a road game against Centennial. … Foothill hopes to remain unbeaten in Desert League play with a road game against Canyon Springs.

