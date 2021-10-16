Desert Pines comes alive late, beats Faith Lutheran — PHOTOS

Desert Pines scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to run away from Faith Lutheran for a 35-14 road win Friday night.

Desert Pines High School's Ferrari Busby (6) scores a touchdown over Faith Lutheran School's Jack Gentile (2), during first half of a football game at Faith Lutheran School, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Desert Pines High School's Lavon Brown (3) scores a touchdown over Faith Lutheran School's Jordan Pollard (5) during the first half of a football game at Faith Lutheran School, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Desert Pines High School's Lavon Brown (3) scores a touchdown over Faith Lutheran School's Jordan Pollard (5) during the first half of a football game at Faith Lutheran School, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Desert Pines High School's Michael Kearns (9) hands off to Desert Pines High School's Ferrari Busby (6) during the first half of a football game against Faith Lutheran High School, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Faith Lutheran School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Faith Lutheran School's Rylan Walter throws a pass against Desert Pines High School's Labarrio Mays (8) and Malik Stinnett (10) during the first half of a football game at Faith Lutheran School, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Faith Lutheran School's Blake Driscoll (6) tries to stop Desert Pines High School's Michael Kearns (9) during the first half of a football game at Faith Lutheran School, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

With the ball in Ferrari Busby’s hands, Desert Pines ran like a high-performance machine in Friday night’s 35-14 win over host Faith Lutheran.

Busby rushed for 149 yards and a touchdown, helping fuel a 21-point fourth quarter that clinched the key Class 5A Mountain League win.

“My O-line really came through. They banged it out and did what they had to do,” Busby said. “In that fourth quarter, we came together as a team and we finished how we were supposed to.”

Busby became a focal point of the Desert Pines (5-2, 2-1) offense, in the absence of starting quarterback Rjay Tagataese. Desert Pines coach Tico Rodriguez said he benched Tagataese against the Crusaders (2-5, 1-2) for violating a team rule.

Versatile junior quarterback Michael Kearns filled in admirably, giving Rodriguez a preview of next year’s offensive attack. Kearns went 14-for-19 with 131 yards and a pair of TDs passing, and added 94 yards and a score on the ground as the Jaguars outgained the Crusaders 422-181.

“He’s dynamic,” Rodriguez said of Kearns. “He did a great job leading the team, especially in the second half. We’re very fortunate to have Michael Kearns, and we’re excited for him for next year.”

Tied at 14-14 entering the fourth quarter, the Desert Pines offense started to click. Kearns gave the Jaguars a 21-14 lead with 9:35 to play on a 6-yard touchdown run. About four minutes later, Kearns connected with Lavon Brown for a 16-yard touchdown pass, essentially ending Faith Lutheran’s comeback hopes.

The Jaguars added a 4-yard touchdown run by Greg Burrell with three seconds left.

Brown was Kearns’ favorite target, catching a game-high nine passes for 83 yards and scoring the game’s first points.

After Desert Pines linebacker Jaylin Morrison snagged an interception early in the first quarter, Kearns got the Jaguars on the board with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Brown. Desert Pines upped their lead to 14-0 on a 6-yard Busby run about six minutes later.

Shortly before halftime, Crusaders quarterback Rylan Walter drove the Crusaders down the field, ending with a 5-yard TD pass to Jaden Turner and cutting the lead to 14-7 game. Faith Lutheran tied the game late in the third quarter on Drais Bellamy’s 7-yard touchdown run.

Walter was 10-for-26 for 90 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. He was also the Crusaders’ leading rusher with 48 yards on nine carries.