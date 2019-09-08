Desert Pines dominates Logan (Utah) in 42-3 victory

The Jaguars racked up 476 yards of total offense and allowed 66 on Saturday in the Polynesian Football Classic at Bishop Gorman High School.

Desert Pines' Darnell Washington (1) scores a touchdown against Logan's Jaelin Hoth (16) during the second quarter of the Polynesian Football Classic football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Desert Pines won 42-3. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Desert Pines' Rjay Tagatases (15) throws the ball under pressure from Logan's Chris Shopbell (2) during the second quarter of the Polynesian Football Classic football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Desert Pines won 42-3. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Desert Pines' William Paden iii (8) reacts after breaking a pass against Logan's Andrew Thompson (37) during the first quarter of the Polynesian Football Classic football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Desert Pines won 42-3. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Desert Pines' Ja' Juan Pollard (18) runs the for a touchdown against Logan's Andrew Thompson (37) during the first quarter of the Polynesian Football Classic football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Desert Pines won 42-3. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Desert Pines' Rjay Tagatases (15) throws the ball under pressure from Logan's Tennyson Hadfield (66) during the first quarter of the Polynesian Football Classic football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Desert Pines won 42-3. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Desert Pines' Javontae Barnes (22) runs the ball for a touchdown against Logan's Isaac Larsen (6) during the first quarter of the Polynesian Football Classic football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Desert Pines won 42-3. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Desert Pines' Andrew Williams (23) grabs the ball for an interception against Logan's Isaac Larsen (8) during the first quarter of the Polynesian Football Classic football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Desert Pines won 42-3. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Desert Pines' William Paden iii (8) runs the for a touchdown against Logan's Tyson Sauer (12) during the first quarter of the Polynesian Football Classic football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Desert Pines won 42-3. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Desert Pines' Rjay Tagatases (15) runs the ball against Logan during the first quarter of the Polynesian Football Classic football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Desert Pines won 42-3. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Desert Pines' Michael Jackson lll (13) runs the ball for a touchdown against Logan's Isaac Larsen (6) during the second quarter of the Polynesian Football Classic football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Desert Pines won 42-3. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Desert Pines' Branden Thomas (4) celebrates his score with DeAndre Ware (3) against Logan during the first quarter of the Polynesian Football Classic football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Desert Pines won 42-3. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Desert Pines' Branden Thomas (4) scores a touchdown against Logan during the first quarter of the Polynesian Football Classic football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Desert Pines won 42-3. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Desert Pines football coach Tico Rodriguez wanted his team to come out fast against Logan (Utah) on Saturday.

It took the Jaguars 16 seconds to strike.

Michael Jackson took a quick pass in the right flat from Rjay Tagataese and sprinted down the right sideline for an 80-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage. The rout was on from there in a 42-3 victory Saturday in the Polynesian Football Classic at Bishop Gorman.

“That was just so exciting,” Tagataese said. “That brings up the momentum for our team and the hype for us.”

Tagataese threw for 319 yards and four touchdowns to four receivers for the Jaguars (2-0), who also had rushing touchdowns of 14 and 42 yards from Jovantae Barnes in the first quarter. Jackson had 134 yards on four catches.

Desert Pines finished with 476 yards of total offense despite the clock running the entire second half. Rodriguez said his offense didn’t take any extra motivation from the attention its defense received in the offseason, but was pleased with its production.

“We’re a team. We’re not in that whole offense vs. defense thing — we’re Jaguars,” Rodriguez said. “We have a lot of talent, and we play for each other. Our offense knows they’re good and that they’re going to put up points, so we don’t get into that.”

Darnell Washington, Branden Thomas and Malik Brooks had receiving touchdowns to help the Jaguars build a 42-0 halftime lead.

Desert Pines had interceptions from Andrew Williams and Washington and stole two possessions from the Grizzlies (1-3) by pouncing on its own kickoffs.

Logan was limited to 66 yards of offense, and its only points came on a 26-yard field goal from Noe Moreno early in the fourth quarter after Desert Pines fumbled inside its 15.

Desert Pines almost helped Logan’s offense more than it helped itself. The Jaguars had 104 yards of penalties, 50 on defense. Those mistakes coupled with the two turnovers were the only blemishes on a dominating performance.

“They were just relentless getting to the ball,” Rodriguez said. “I was really pleased with the defense. We got a little undisciplined in the second quarter and were trying to chase sacks and hitting them a little too late. We didn’t get any defensive penalties in the second half.”

More preps: Follow at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.