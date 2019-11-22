Desert Region final, Mountain Region semifinals set for Friday

Bishop Gorman and Liberty will meet for the Desert Region championship Friday night. The Mountain Region semifinals match Palo Verde-Centennial and Arbor View-Desert Pines.

Bishop Gorman at Liberty

This has been Class 4A’s premier matchup for the past decade. Bishop Gorman is led by its dynamic quarterback-wide receiver duo in Micah Bowens and Rome Odunze. Bowens has 1,957 yards passing with 21 touchdowns and two interceptions and 551 yards rushing and 12 TDs. Odunze has 1,222 yards receiving and 15 TDs. The Patriots have been a different team since inserting Daniel Britt at quarterback at midseason. He has 1,636 yards passing, 18 TDs and one interception and 540 yards rushing and nine scores.

Palo Verde at Centennial

It’s a rematch of a high-scoring Northwest League game, won by Centennial 50-36. The Bulldogs were pushed in their playoff opener last week, a 35-27 win over Legacy, but advanced in large part to Jordan Smith’s 227 yards rushing and four TDs on 28 carries. Palo Verde won at Las Vegas 41-23. Charron Thomas’ 203 yards and two TDs rushing on 23 carries led the Panthers.

Arbor View at Desert Pines

Arbor View has a second chance after losing to Canyon Springs 24-20 in last week’s Mountain Region quarterfinals. The Aggies were placed back in the postseason after the Pioneers were forced to forfeit their wins for use of an ineligible player. Canyon Springs’ appeal was heard Thursday, and a decision is expected Friday morning. Desert Pines had no problems in a 41-17 win over Faith Lutheran last week and has outscored its opponents 454-94.

Lincoln County vs. Yerington

The Lynx have arrived at the Class 2A state championship game with a 9-2 record. Mason Thornock has 1,339 yards and 18 TDs rushing, and Cody Zile has 939 yards and 14 TDs passing to go with 538 yards and seven scores rushing. Yerington (10-1) has received 1,092 yards and 15 TDs on the ground from Sean-Patrick Irvine, and Dante Reviglio has 885 yards and 13 TDs rushing.

Pahranagat Valley vs. Spring Mountain

No Class 1A team has won a state championship other than these two since 2007, and that streak will continue as they meet in the title game Friday. Pahranagat Valley won 108 straight games and eight crowns in a row before Spring Mountain ended both streaks in the 2016 title game. Pahranagat Valley got the title back in 2017, only to see Spring Mountain take it last year. Pahranagat Valley won their regular-season meeting 74-36 on Oct. 11.

