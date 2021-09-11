Faith Lutheran falls to Colorado school

Faith Lutheran got a touchdown and 2-point pass to pull within three in the fourth quarter, but a late Columbine touchdown sealed the victory Friday night.

Desert Pines' Labarrio Mays (8) and Malik Stinnett (10) tackle Orem's Isaac Yokota (11) in the fourth quarter of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Desert Pines' Isaiah Rubin (20) tackles Orem's Asher Young (81) in the fourth quarter of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Liberty High’s quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) runs with the ball as Mater Dei High’s of Calif., running back Malaki Teo (42) and line backer Leviticus Su'a (55) defend during the first quarter of a football game of the Polynesian Classic at Bishop Gorman, on Friday, Sep. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

While most of the city’s eyes were on the Polynesian Classic on Friday night at Bishop Gorman, Faith Lutheran hosted its own out-of-state test against Columbine (Colorado).

Seth Cromwell ran for 129 yards and two touchdowns in Columbine’s 21-11 win.

Cromwell scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter for the Rebels (3-0), then put the game away with a 10-yard scoring burst with 2:30 to play after Faith Lutheran (1-2) got a 7-yard touchdown run and 2-point pass from Rylan Walter to Spenser Close to pull within 14-11 at the 7:16 mark of the fourth quarter

Walter was 16-for-27 passing for 174 yards but was intercepted twice.

Arbor View 48, Centennial 0 — At Arbor View, Makhai Donaldson ran for more than 100 yards and four touchdowns, and the Aggies won their third straight.

Kyle Holmes threw for more than 250 yards passing and two touchdowns for Arbor View (3-1), which collected its second straight shutout. D’Andre Washington caught Holmes’ TD passes, and he and David Washington each eclipsed 100 receiving yards.

Centennial fell to 1-4.

Green Valley 35, Coronado 14 — At Coronado, Jaylen Mcknight ran for two touchdowns, and the Gators bounced back from a last-second loss to Palo Verde last week.

Owen Adams, Freddy Rodriguez and Josiah Edwards also scored rushing touchdowns for Green Valley (3-1). Coronado (1-1) got as close as 21-14, but Green Valley scored the final 14 points.

Durango 28, Spring Valley 0 — At Spring Valley, Jaxon Young took the opening kickoff back 75 yards for a touchdown, and that was all the scoring the Trailblazers needed.

Young also caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Maverik Cormier, Andrew Washington returned an interception 50 yards for a score, and Daurell Iaoa ran for a 5-yard TD for Durango (2-2), which has alternated wins and losses.

Las Vegas 38, Chaparral 0 — At Chaparral, freshman Eijah Espinoza threw four touchdown passes to four receivers in the Wildcats’ win.

Andrew Bowen, Tommy Vibabul, Alvaro Zetino and Stephan Hunt caught TD passes for the Wildcats (2-2), who ended a two-game losing streak. Tommy Harley added a rushing touchdown, and Raul Alfaro-Martinez made a 32-yard field goal to open the scoring.

Chaparral fell to 0-2 and has been outscored 101-0.

Silverado 36, Sierra Vista 0 — At Sierra Vista, Donavyn Pellot scored three times, including twice on interception returns, and the Skyhawks remained undefeated.

Silverado (3-0) also received rushing touchdowns from Brandon Tunnell and Caden Harris.

The Mountain Lions fell to 0-4.

Desert Oasis 51, Bonanza 12 — At Desert Oasis, Tyler Stott threw for 397 yards and seven touchdowns, and the Diamondbacks remained unbeaten.

Elijah Darwin caught three of Stott’s scoring strikes and finished with 203 receiving yards for Desert Oasis (3-0). Bonanza (0-2) has allowed 107 points in its two games.

Eldorado 22, Western 12 — At Western, the Sundevils (1-2) took the lead with a touchdown and 2-point conversion in the second quarter and took control with 14 points in the third for their first win.

Western (1-2) scored a touchdown in the first quarter and one in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough.

SLAM Nevada 28, Rancho 6 — At SLAM Nevada, Joey Kuykendall ran for three scores and threw for one as the Bulls overcame an early deficit.

Rancho (1-1), which hadn’t played since a 48-0 win over Pinecrest Cadence on Aug. 20, took an early 6-0 lead. But turnovers and the passing game for SLAM Nevada (2-2) in the second half were too much to overcome.

Valley 51, Pinecrest Cadence 0 — At Valley, the Vikings (1-3) scored 19 first-quarter points in picking up their first win.

Pinecrest Cadence fell to 0-4.

