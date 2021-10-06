Fielder’s Choices: Arbor View-Foothill too close to call

Based on scores against common comments, Arbor View and Foothill could battle to the wire in Class 5A football game.

Fielder (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View's Kyle Holmes (17) is tackled by Bishop Gorman's Jamih Otis (26) during the first half of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Because I rarely leave my mom’s basement, I have managed to avoid getting COVID — or even a touch of the flu — since football season started. That hasn’t been the case for the local high football school teams who have to go to classes and practice against each other and can’t wear face masks on the field — except for the ones on their helmets.

So that is mostly why 31 varsity games of the first 100 scheduled were canceled by COVID.

But for the first time last week, all varsity games were played. Some schools had to call up guys from the JV, but everybody put a team on the field.

So congratulations to the coaches and the players and even the grown-ups at the Clark County School District who sometimes get criticized. And to everybody else who lives in the real world instead of their mom’s basement.

Although this season started off unlike any other, it’s slowly beginning to look like one.

Arbor View at Foothill

This one might be harder to predict than Lady Gaga’s next outfit. Three times these teams have had what the sportswriters call common opponents: Arbor View beat Centennial by 48 points; Foothill won by 33. Arbor View beat Palo Verde by 31; Foothill won by 22. Arbor View and Foothill both lost to Liberty by 28. You’ve heard of apples to oranges? This one is like apples to apples. Arbor View by 1.

Liberty at Green Valley

Liberty-Green Valley isn’t quite apples to oranges, because Green Valley is 5-1 and would be undefeated if not for a one-point loss to Palo Verde. So Green Valley is playing more like a bunch of ripe bananas. Liberty is 6-1, with its only loss coming against Mater Dei of California, which is the No. 1 team in the entire nation. Liberty is like a big cantaloupe at a skateboard park — once it starts rolling, it is hard to stop. Liberty by 17.

Bishop Gorman at Legacy

I suppose now is a good time to stop making fruit comparisons because this one might turn out like when that Gallagher guy smashed a watermelon with this thing called a Sledge-O-Matic. Bishop Gorman by 49.

Palo Verde at Canyon Springs

Palo Verde has been an up and down team this year. But they are coming off losses to Foothill and Arbor View that were worse than some people expected. (Especially this person.) Canyon Springs’ only win was by one point against Faith Lutheran. So Palo Verde should be up again after this game. Palo Verde by 10.

Faith Lutheran at Centennial

Centennial is sort of like this team in baseball called the Minnesota Twins: Two years ago, they were really good. Now, not so much. Centennial has had a lot of issues with COVID. (I’m not sure what the Twins’ problem is, although I think their bullpen is pretty lousy.) Like Centennial, Faith Lutheran has won one game. But like that guy who used to be on “Saturday Night Live” who now does mortgage commercials, I’m “pretty sure” Faith will win this game. Faith Lutheran by 7.

Season predictions: 20-9

Against the spread: 15-14

Fielder is a Review-Journal correspondent during the high school sports season when he isn’t slacking off. He currently cannot be reached because his cell phone fell out of his pocket while he was skateboarding and the screen broke.