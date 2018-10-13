Foothill dismantles Coronado to remain unbeaten

Jordan Blakely had three receptions for 79 yards and two touchdowns to lead fourth-ranked Foothill, and teammate Koy Riggin completed 13 of 21 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown in a 35-7 victory over Coronado.

Coronado’s football team had momentum on its side heading into Friday’s game against Foothill, and the Cougars hoped to ride it to another improbable Southeast League win.

That dream fizzled fast, as visiting Foothill took control with three first-quarter touchdowns en route to a convincing 35-7 road victory.

Jordan Blakely had three receptions for 79 yards and two touchdowns to lead the fourth-ranked Falcons (7-0, 2-0 Southeast League), and teammate Koy Riggin completed 13 of 21 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown.

Foothill coach Martin Redmond was well aware that the Cougars (3-4, 1-1) came into the game looking for a second consecutive upset, as they had stunned then No. 8 Green Valley a week earlier.

“We knew they were feeling some confidence,” Redmond said. “And we definitely were not going to overlook them.”

The Falcons, who scored on all four of their first-half possessions, wasted little time in establishing the tempo. Jordan Wilson capped a 74-yard opening drive with a 9-yard run up the middle to put the Falcons ahead 7-0 with 6 minutes, 23 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Foothill used trickery to score its next two touchdowns, the first coming when Riggin lateraled to Wilson, who connected with Blakely for a 34-yard touchdown pass late in the quarter. After a blocked punt, the Falcons scored on the same play three minutes later, this time with Jakob Petry tossing a 34-yard touchdown pass to Blakely to put Foothill up 21-0.

“I liked how we came out and scored early,” Redmond said. “I knew that meant we were going to have a pretty good night.”

Coronado scored on a 7-yard pass from Keegan Tharp to Vinny Gelsone to make it 21-7 midway through the second quarter, but Wilson answered just before the half with a 9-yard touchdown run to make it 28-7 at halftime.

The Falcons struggled offensively in the second half, with their only score coming on an 8-yard pass from Riggin to Braeden Wilson midway through the fourth quarter.

But the lack of offensive production meant little considering the defense held the Cougars to 14 yards in the second half and 91 yards in the game.