99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Football

Foothill dismantles Coronado to remain unbeaten

By Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 13, 2018 - 12:51 am
 

Coronado’s football team had momentum on its side heading into Friday’s game against Foothill, and the Cougars hoped to ride it to another improbable Southeast League win.

That dream fizzled fast, as visiting Foothill took control with three first-quarter touchdowns en route to a convincing 35-7 road victory.

Jordan Blakely had three receptions for 79 yards and two touchdowns to lead the fourth-ranked Falcons (7-0, 2-0 Southeast League), and teammate Koy Riggin completed 13 of 21 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown.

Foothill coach Martin Redmond was well aware that the Cougars (3-4, 1-1) came into the game looking for a second consecutive upset, as they had stunned then No. 8 Green Valley a week earlier.

“We knew they were feeling some confidence,” Redmond said. “And we definitely were not going to overlook them.”

The Falcons, who scored on all four of their first-half possessions, wasted little time in establishing the tempo. Jordan Wilson capped a 74-yard opening drive with a 9-yard run up the middle to put the Falcons ahead 7-0 with 6 minutes, 23 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Foothill used trickery to score its next two touchdowns, the first coming when Riggin lateraled to Wilson, who connected with Blakely for a 34-yard touchdown pass late in the quarter. After a blocked punt, the Falcons scored on the same play three minutes later, this time with Jakob Petry tossing a 34-yard touchdown pass to Blakely to put Foothill up 21-0.

“I liked how we came out and scored early,” Redmond said. “I knew that meant we were going to have a pretty good night.”

Coronado scored on a 7-yard pass from Keegan Tharp to Vinny Gelsone to make it 21-7 midway through the second quarter, but Wilson answered just before the half with a 9-yard touchdown run to make it 28-7 at halftime.

The Falcons struggled offensively in the second half, with their only score coming on an 8-yard pass from Riggin to Braeden Wilson midway through the fourth quarter.

But the lack of offensive production meant little considering the defense held the Cougars to 14 yards in the second half and 91 yards in the game.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Foothill players celebrate a 21-17 victory over Basic at Basic High School in Henderson on F ...
Prep football television schedule announced
By Bartt Davis / RJ

The 11-game regular-season television schedule was released Friday afternoon. All games will air live at 7 p.m. each Thursday on KVMY (My LV TV).

 
2019 Best of Nevada Preps Awards — VIDEO
RJ

Find out the winners of the male and female athletes of the year, the coach and team of the year, winners of each sport’s athlete and coach of the year, and two special awards.

Centennial sophomore quarterback Colton Tenney (10) runs for big yardage against Sierra Vist ...
2019 Class 4A/3A composite football schedule
By Bartt Davis / RJ

The composite schedule for Southern Nevada’s Class 4A and Class 3A prep football teams is here. The schedule is subject to change.

Ten-year-old Fred Biletnikoff Jr., center, looks in admiration at his father, one of the sta ...
Coronado hires Fred Biletnikoff Jr. as football coach
By Bartt Davis / RJ

The son of the Pro Football Hall of Famer becomes the Cougars’ seventh coach in the past 12 seasons. He has coached at the pro, college, international and high school levels.

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association’s board of control discusses an agen ...
Mountain View football to play as independent, likely headed to Class 1A
By Bartt Davis / RJ

The Saints, who have struggled in recent years to even fill out a team, were granted independent status in football for the 2019 season at Thursday’s Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association board of control meeting at Palace Station.