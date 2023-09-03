Foothill snaps Silverado’s 26-game winning streak
Foothill handed Silverado its first loss since 2019 on Friday. Behind senior quarterback Mason Dew, the Falcons look to contend in Class 5A Division II.
Entering Friday, Foothill was the last team to beat Silverado. The Falcons won a road playoff game on Nov. 8, 2019, against the Skyhawks.
After high school football returned in 2021 following the COVID-19 pandemic, Silverado rattled off back-to-back 12-0 seasons and Class 4A state championships.
The Skyhawks’ winning streak stood at 26 wins after their first two games this season, but Foothill put an end to it with a 24-16 home win Friday.
“We were looking forward to playing Silverado and were hoping they came in undefeated because we were looking forward to the challenge,” Foothill coach Vernon Brown said. “We kind of used (the winning streak) as motivation to try and get us going, and fortunately it worked out.”
The Falcons (2-1) snapped another streak last week when they won 45-7 at Moapa Valley on Aug. 25, becoming the first team to win in Overton since 2019.
After a 63-34 season-opening road loss at Clovis East (California), Brown said he’s seen the Falcons improve in all three phases, with the defense making the biggest strides since Week 1.
Offensively, senior quarterback Mason Dew could be a difference-maker for the Falcons to become a favorite in the new Class 5A Division II Southern League. The Falcons host Durango at 6 p.m. Friday in their league opener.
“Mason’s huge. I told him at the beginning of the season he can dictate the pace of the game,” Brown said. “He controls everything. He’s the key to the team no doubt.”
Dew threw a pair of touchdown passes and scored on a 55-yard quarterback scramble against Silverado. Brown said he believes the Falcons will be in “good shape” with Dew leading them in their new league.
“We think we have a shot to do some great things,” Brown said. “It’s going to be a tough league with Faith Lutheran, Green Valley, Durango and the others, but if we play our game, I think we have a shot.”
Lions roaring
Somerset-Losee, a charter school in North Las Vegas, is in its second year of playing football. But under Dan Barnson, who built Arbor View into one of the state’s top teams, the Lions have shown signs of being a contender in the new-look 4A.
Somerset-Losee is 2-1 after defeating Flagstaff (Arizona) 47-6 on Friday at Northern Arizona University’s Walkup Skydome. The Lions left for Arizona at 9 a.m. Friday and returned around 1 a.m. Saturday.
“The kids, they’re believing in the system in year two,” Barnson said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the kids with them buying into what we’re doing and what we’re asking them to do.”
Somerset-Losee graduated just five seniors last season and returned 34 players. Barnson said the goal he set for the team this year was to host a home playoff game, with every team in 4A qualifying for the playoffs.
Barnson said the leadership from senior Malachi Johnson, last season’s Class 3A Desert League offensive MVP, has been important in establishing the culture for the program to make a leap in its second year.
“He’s a grinder,” Barnson said. “The kid is a workhorse. He’s our leader. All the kids look up to him, and he sets the example of what we’re doing.”
The Lions host Centennial (2-1) at 6 p.m. Friday in the teams’ 4A Desert League opener.
Shadow Ridge starts strong
The weather hasn’t dampened the season for Shadow Ridge. The Mustangs have battled through the conditions in two of their first three games to jump to a 3-0 start.
Shadow Ridge rolled to a 38-12 road win over Desert Oasis on Friday in one of the many games delayed due to heavy rain and lightning across the city. The Mustangs worked a late shift in the season-opening 35-19 win over Legacy in a game that ended around 11 p.m. and won last week 21-7 at Spanish Springs in Reno.
Senior quarterback Coen Coloma has given the Mustangs stability under center, and senior running back Evan Cannon has emerged as their top rusher.
The Mustangs moved up to the top division, 5A Division I, after finishing as the runner-up to Silverado in the last two 4A state title games. They get their first test against one of the city’s top teams when they open up league play at 6 p.m. Friday against Arbor View (0-2).
Up next
League play begins for most teams in the city. Liberty hosts Coronado and Silverado plays at Desert Pines, both at 6 p.m. Friday, in 5A Division I play. Green Valley plays at Faith Lutheran in a marquee 5A Division II league matchup at 7 p.m. Friday.
Bishop Gorman, ranked No. 2 nationally by MaxPreps, outdueled No. 6 Miami Central (Florida) in a 39-35 thriller late Friday and hosts No. 14 Centennial (California) at 7 p.m. Friday in its final nonleague game.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.
Week 3 football scores
Thursday
Boulder City 45, Valley 8
Friday
Basic 40, Carson 13
Bishop Gorman 39, Miami Central (Florida) 35
Coronado 28, Durango 6
Foothill 24, Silverado 16
La Jolla Country Day (Calif.) 34, Lake Mead 21
Las Vegas 44, Rancho 0
Liberty 20, Campbell (Hawaii) 14
Lincoln County 42, Sloan Canyon 12
Mater East 62, Western 27
Moapa Valley 33, Chaparral 0
Pahrump Valley 20, Del Sol 14
Perry (Ariz.) 66, Spring Valley 6
Reed 38, Faith Lutheran 24
Shadow Ridge 38, Desert Oasis 12
Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 56, Green Valley 0
SLAM Academy 27, Needles 6
Snow Canyon (Utah) 38, Centennial 14
Somerset-Losee 47, Flagstaff (Ariz.) 6
St. Louis (Hawaii) 35, Desert Pines 30
Virgin Valley 32, Sunrise Mountain 6
Apple Valley (Calif.) at Arbor View, canceled
Canyon Springs at Legacy, canceled
Eldorado at The Meadows, canceled
Mojave at Palo Verde, canceled
Sierra Vista at Clark, canceled
Week 4 football schedule
All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Thursday
Basic at Sierra Vista, 7 p.m.
Friday
Laughlin at Tonopah, 5 p.m.
Coronado at Liberty
Arbor View at Shadow Ridge
Silverado at Desert Pines
Durango at Foothill
Spring Valley at Desert Oasis
Legacy at Cimarron-Memorial
Somerset-Losee at Centennial
Canyon Springs at Cadence
Valley at Sunrise Mountain
Chaparral at Del Sol
Cheyenne at Bonanza
Rancho at Lincoln County
Pahrump Valley at SLAM Academy
Eureka at Pahranagat Valley
Centennial (California) at Bishop Gorman, 7 p.m.
Green Valley at Faith Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Cactus Shadows (Arizona) at Las Vegas, 7 p.m.
Moapa Valley at The Meadows, 7 p.m.
Democracy Prep at Virgin Valley, 7 p.m.
Boulder City at Mater East, 7 p.m.
Lake Mead Academy at Kingman Academy (Arizona), 7 p.m.
GV Christian at Sloan Canyon, 7 p.m.
Sandy Valley at Beatty, 7 p.m.