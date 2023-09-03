Foothill snaps Silverado’s 26-game winning streak

Foothill handed Silverado its first loss since 2019 on Friday. Behind senior quarterback Mason Dew, the Falcons look to contend in Class 5A Division II.

Foothill coach Vernon Brown discusses a penalty call on Canyon Springs during the first half of an NIAA football game at Canyon Springs High School on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Entering Friday, Foothill was the last team to beat Silverado. The Falcons won a road playoff game on Nov. 8, 2019, against the Skyhawks.

After high school football returned in 2021 following the COVID-19 pandemic, Silverado rattled off back-to-back 12-0 seasons and Class 4A state championships.

The Skyhawks’ winning streak stood at 26 wins after their first two games this season, but Foothill put an end to it with a 24-16 home win Friday.

“We were looking forward to playing Silverado and were hoping they came in undefeated because we were looking forward to the challenge,” Foothill coach Vernon Brown said. “We kind of used (the winning streak) as motivation to try and get us going, and fortunately it worked out.”

The Falcons (2-1) snapped another streak last week when they won 45-7 at Moapa Valley on Aug. 25, becoming the first team to win in Overton since 2019.

After a 63-34 season-opening road loss at Clovis East (California), Brown said he’s seen the Falcons improve in all three phases, with the defense making the biggest strides since Week 1.

Offensively, senior quarterback Mason Dew could be a difference-maker for the Falcons to become a favorite in the new Class 5A Division II Southern League. The Falcons host Durango at 6 p.m. Friday in their league opener.

“Mason’s huge. I told him at the beginning of the season he can dictate the pace of the game,” Brown said. “He controls everything. He’s the key to the team no doubt.”

Dew threw a pair of touchdown passes and scored on a 55-yard quarterback scramble against Silverado. Brown said he believes the Falcons will be in “good shape” with Dew leading them in their new league.

“We think we have a shot to do some great things,” Brown said. “It’s going to be a tough league with Faith Lutheran, Green Valley, Durango and the others, but if we play our game, I think we have a shot.”

Lions roaring

Somerset-Losee, a charter school in North Las Vegas, is in its second year of playing football. But under Dan Barnson, who built Arbor View into one of the state’s top teams, the Lions have shown signs of being a contender in the new-look 4A.

Somerset-Losee is 2-1 after defeating Flagstaff (Arizona) 47-6 on Friday at Northern Arizona University’s Walkup Skydome. The Lions left for Arizona at 9 a.m. Friday and returned around 1 a.m. Saturday.

“The kids, they’re believing in the system in year two,” Barnson said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the kids with them buying into what we’re doing and what we’re asking them to do.”

Somerset-Losee graduated just five seniors last season and returned 34 players. Barnson said the goal he set for the team this year was to host a home playoff game, with every team in 4A qualifying for the playoffs.

Barnson said the leadership from senior Malachi Johnson, last season’s Class 3A Desert League offensive MVP, has been important in establishing the culture for the program to make a leap in its second year.

“He’s a grinder,” Barnson said. “The kid is a workhorse. He’s our leader. All the kids look up to him, and he sets the example of what we’re doing.”

The Lions host Centennial (2-1) at 6 p.m. Friday in the teams’ 4A Desert League opener.

Shadow Ridge starts strong

The weather hasn’t dampened the season for Shadow Ridge. The Mustangs have battled through the conditions in two of their first three games to jump to a 3-0 start.

Shadow Ridge rolled to a 38-12 road win over Desert Oasis on Friday in one of the many games delayed due to heavy rain and lightning across the city. The Mustangs worked a late shift in the season-opening 35-19 win over Legacy in a game that ended around 11 p.m. and won last week 21-7 at Spanish Springs in Reno.

Senior quarterback Coen Coloma has given the Mustangs stability under center, and senior running back Evan Cannon has emerged as their top rusher.

The Mustangs moved up to the top division, 5A Division I, after finishing as the runner-up to Silverado in the last two 4A state title games. They get their first test against one of the city’s top teams when they open up league play at 6 p.m. Friday against Arbor View (0-2).

Up next

League play begins for most teams in the city. Liberty hosts Coronado and Silverado plays at Desert Pines, both at 6 p.m. Friday, in 5A Division I play. Green Valley plays at Faith Lutheran in a marquee 5A Division II league matchup at 7 p.m. Friday.

Bishop Gorman, ranked No. 2 nationally by MaxPreps, outdueled No. 6 Miami Central (Florida) in a 39-35 thriller late Friday and hosts No. 14 Centennial (California) at 7 p.m. Friday in its final nonleague game.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.