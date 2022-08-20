Friday night rewind: Results mixed against out-of-state foes
From Bishop Gorman’s 42-7 win over Corner Canyon (Utah) to Foothill’s 42-10 loss to Austintown-Fitch (Ohio), valley teams were tested against out-of-state foes was a mixed bag.
Bishop Gorman and Liberty are well known for their non-league schedules full of out-of-state opponents. But they’re far from the only teams in the valley that look beyond the Nevada state line for quality competition.
That showed once again Friday, when many of the valley’s teams from Class 5A all the way down to 1A met out-of-state foes.
The results were a mixed bag, ranging from Gorman’s 42-7 rout of Corner Canyon (Utah) to Foothill taking it on the chin in Ohio, losing 42-10 to Austintown-Fitch.
But no matter how the games turned out, teams hope the stiff competition will help them later in the season.
Canyon Springs jumped out to an 18-0 lead on Arcadia (California) but was forced to make a goal-line stand to hold on. The Pioneers got it done to secure an 18-14 win, which could prove to be a tremendous growing moment for a young team.
“In the division we’re in, we’re going to be playing tough opponents week in and week out,” Canyon Springs coach Quincy Burts said. “So when you get a chance to play a team from California, which is a higher-level football state, it helps you prepare.”
Burts said Canyon Springs learned the importance of sticking together Friday night. He hopes they’ll continue to do so next week against a tough in-state opponent in Desert Pines before facing another California team in Clayton Valley Charter the week after.
Desert Pines was one of the few valley teams that went on the road to face an out-of-state foe in the opening week, and it lost 21-14 to Orem (Utah).
Desert Pines coach Tico Rodriguez said he likes facing Orem because it has a big offensive line that reminds him of the one from Liberty, which the Jaguars will face in the final week of the regular season.
Foothill also went on the road, and coach Vernon Brown said everything but the game went perfectly. The Falcons watched a Pittsburgh Steelers practice Thursday and went to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday.
Brown said sharing those memories and bonding time as a team can only be a positive.
Arbor View and Snow Canyon (Utah) looked like they might never score, as the game was 0-0 well into the fourth quarter. Finally, however, Juice Washington popped a long run and then plowed in for a short touchdown to lift the Aggies to a 7-0 victory.
While the Arbor View offense clearly showed it needs some work, its defense proved its worthiness by shutting down a team that had scored 48 points and had 468 yards of total offense the week before.
Defending Class 3A state champion Moapa Valley, like Canyon Springs, jumped to a 20-0 lead over Hurricane (Utah) before letting it slip away. Moapa Valley got a fourth-quarter interception return for a touchdown that proved to be the difference in a 26-22 victory.
Early start gets mixed reviews
After an incident at Desert Oasis last season, the Clark County School District decided to move all games played at its schools an hour earlier to 6 p.m. and has kept it that way this year.
Basic went to Desert Oasis and took a 14-0 win, but coach Jeff Cahill wasn’t pleased with the early start and attributed it and the added hour of playing in daylight to players cramping up.
Burts said cramps weren’t an issue in Canyon Springs’ win, but it showed the players the importance of taking care of their bodies. In practices and scrimmages, Burts said, there’s usually a quick whistle.
But he didn’t link the issues in his game to the early start, since it would have been hot regardless of the kickoff time.
First look ahead
Yes, there is more than one game next week, although Bishop Gorman hosting Mater Dei (California) will garner the headlines locally and potentially nationwide. Arbor View will stay home and face the rugged running attack from last year’s 4A state runner-up Shadow Ridge, while Liberty goes on the road to meet Pine View (Utah).
Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.
Week 2 schedule
All games at 6 p.m., unless noted
Thursday
Class 4A vs. 3A
Virgin Valley at Chaparral, 7 p.m.
Class 2A vs. 1A
Indian Springs vs. Laughlin
Friday
Class 5A
Canyon Springs at Desert Pines
Faith Lutheran at Legacy
Class 5A vs. 4A
Centennial at Basic
Shadow Ridge at Arbor View
Class 5A vs. Class 3A
Palo Verde vs. SLAM Nevada (at Eldorado)
Class 5A vs. out of state
Green Valley at Palos Verdes (California), 3 p.m.
Inglewood (California) at Foothill
Liberty at Lone Peak (Utah), 7 p.m.
Mater Dei (California) at Bishop Gorman, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Clark at Coronado
Del Sol at Sunrise Mountain
Desert Oasis at Bonanza
Durango at Sierra Vista
Spring Valley at Cimarron-Memorial
Class 4A vs. 3A
Rancho at Cheyenne
Class 4A vs. out of state
Pine Creek (Colorado) at Las Vegas
Class 3A
Boulder City at Valley
Eldorado at Moapa Valley, 7 p.m.
Pahrump Valley at Western
Class 2A
West Wendover at Lincoln County
Class 2A vs. out of state
Democracy Prep at Judge Memorial (Utah), 7 p.m.
Francis Parker (California) at The Meadows, 7 p.m.
Class 1A
Coleville at Round Mountain, 7 p.m.
Spring Mountain at Pahranagat Valley
Word of Life at Sandy Valley
Class 1A vs. out of state
GV Christian at Rolling Hills (California), 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
Class 2A vs. independent
Somerset Losee vs. Needles (at Bullhead City, Arizona), 4 p.m.
Independent vs. out of state
Bonita (California) vs. Mater East (at Desert Pines), 10 a.m.