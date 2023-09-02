68°F
Football

Friday’s high school football, soccer, volleyball scores

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 1, 2023 - 10:20 pm
 
Las Vegas quarterback Tanner Vibabul (3) and cornerback Treshawn Bush (5) celebrate a touchdown ...
Las Vegas quarterback Tanner Vibabul (3) and cornerback Treshawn Bush (5) celebrate a touchdown during the first half of a high school football game against Rancho at Las Vegas High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Friday’s high school football scores:

Football

Basic 40, Carson 13

Foothill 24, Silverado 16

La Jolla CD (Calif.) 34, Lake Mead 21

Las Vegas 44, Rancho 0

Moapa Valley 33, Chaparral 0

Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 56, Green Valley 0

SLAM Academy 27, Needles 6

Snow Canyon (Utah) 38, Centennial 14

Somerset-Losee 47, Flagstaff (Ariz.) 6

Virgin Valley 32, Sunrise Mountain 6

Sierra Vista at Clark, canceled

Apple Valley (Calif.) at Arbor View, canceled

Eldorado at The Meadows, canceled

Canyon Springs at Legacy, canceled

Mojave at Palo Verde, canceled

Girls soccer

Page (Ariz.) 2, Mater East 0

Girls volleyball

Bishop Gorman 2, Mt. Paran Christian (Ga.) 1

Founders Academy 2, Needles 1

Pahranagat Valley 2, Indian Springs 0

Shasta (Calif.) 2, Green Valley 1

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

