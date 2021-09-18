Friday’s top 5 high school football performances, scores

Check out the top five performances and scores from Friday’s high school football action.

Arbor View's Makhai Donaldson (27) runs the ball before getting tackled by Desert Pines Labarrio Mays (8) and Rj Tiggs (22) in the first half of a football game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Arbor View's Makhai Donaldson (27) runs the ball before getting tackled by Desert Pines Isaiah Rubin (20) in the second half of a football game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Top 5 football performances

Donnell Colbert, SLAM Nevada — The junior had three touchdowns — one rushing, one on an interception return and one on a punt return — in a 52-0 win over Western.

Makhai Donaldson, Arbor View — The sophomore ran for 229 yards and two touchdowns in a 22-21 win over Desert Pines.

Sean Gosse, The Meadows — The junior was 10-for-15 for 147 yards and four touchdowns passing and ran for a score in a 40-7 win over Calvary Chapel.

William Stallings, Bishop Gorman — The junior ran for 161 yards and one touchdown in a 25-24 loss to Hamilton (Arizona).

Brandon Tunnell, Silverado — The junior threw for 171 yards and a touchdown and ran for 46 yards and a score in a 32-14 win over Coronado.

Friday’s scores

Class 5A

Arbor View 22, Desert Pines 21

Canyon Springs 28, Faith Lutheran 27 (OT)

Foothill 40, Centennial 7

Liberty 48, Legacy 7

Class 5A vs. 4A

Palo Verde 27, Basic 6

Class 5A vs. out of state

Hamilton (Ariz.) 25, Bishop Gorman 24

Class 4A

Durango 51, Cheyenne 20

Silverado 32, Coronado 14

Shadow Ridge 70, Desert Oasis 27

Mojave 20, Del Sol 14

Clark 31, Sierra Vista 14

Bonanza 30, Sunrise Mountain 0

Class 4A vs. 3A

Chaparral 35, Eldorado 22

Las Vegas at Rancho, canceled

Class 3A

Virgin Valley 34, Boulder City 28

Moapa Valley 42, Pahrump Valley 0

SLAM Nevada 52, Western 0

Class 2A

Democracy Prep 18, Lake Mead 0

The Meadows 40, Calvary Chapel 7

Lincoln County 48, White Pine 34

Class 1A

Beatty at Sandy Valley, canceled

Word of Life at Beaver Dam, canceled

Saturday’s game

Tonopah at Virginia City, 1 p.m.