Friday’s top 5 high school football performances, scores
Check out the top five performances and scores from Friday’s high school football action.
Top 5 football performances
Donnell Colbert, SLAM Nevada — The junior had three touchdowns — one rushing, one on an interception return and one on a punt return — in a 52-0 win over Western.
Makhai Donaldson, Arbor View — The sophomore ran for 229 yards and two touchdowns in a 22-21 win over Desert Pines.
Sean Gosse, The Meadows — The junior was 10-for-15 for 147 yards and four touchdowns passing and ran for a score in a 40-7 win over Calvary Chapel.
William Stallings, Bishop Gorman — The junior ran for 161 yards and one touchdown in a 25-24 loss to Hamilton (Arizona).
Brandon Tunnell, Silverado — The junior threw for 171 yards and a touchdown and ran for 46 yards and a score in a 32-14 win over Coronado.
Friday’s scores
Class 5A
Arbor View 22, Desert Pines 21
Canyon Springs 28, Faith Lutheran 27 (OT)
Foothill 40, Centennial 7
Liberty 48, Legacy 7
Class 5A vs. 4A
Palo Verde 27, Basic 6
Class 5A vs. out of state
Hamilton (Ariz.) 25, Bishop Gorman 24
Class 4A
Durango 51, Cheyenne 20
Silverado 32, Coronado 14
Shadow Ridge 70, Desert Oasis 27
Mojave 20, Del Sol 14
Clark 31, Sierra Vista 14
Bonanza 30, Sunrise Mountain 0
Class 4A vs. 3A
Chaparral 35, Eldorado 22
Las Vegas at Rancho, canceled
Class 3A
Virgin Valley 34, Boulder City 28
Moapa Valley 42, Pahrump Valley 0
SLAM Nevada 52, Western 0
Class 2A
Democracy Prep 18, Lake Mead 0
The Meadows 40, Calvary Chapel 7
Lincoln County 48, White Pine 34
Class 1A
Beatty at Sandy Valley, canceled
Word of Life at Beaver Dam, canceled
Saturday’s game
Tonopah at Virginia City, 1 p.m.