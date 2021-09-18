81°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Football

Friday’s top 5 high school football performances, scores

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2021 - 10:54 pm
 
Arbor View's Makhai Donaldson (27) runs the ball before getting tackled by Desert Pines Labarri ...
Arbor View's Makhai Donaldson (27) runs the ball before getting tackled by Desert Pines Labarrio Mays (8) and Rj Tiggs (22) in the first half of a football game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Arbor View's Makhai Donaldson (27) runs the ball before getting tackled by Desert Pines Isaiah ...
Arbor View's Makhai Donaldson (27) runs the ball before getting tackled by Desert Pines Isaiah Rubin (20) in the second half of a football game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Top 5 football performances

Donnell Colbert, SLAM Nevada — The junior had three touchdowns — one rushing, one on an interception return and one on a punt return — in a 52-0 win over Western.

Makhai Donaldson, Arbor View — The sophomore ran for 229 yards and two touchdowns in a 22-21 win over Desert Pines.

Sean Gosse, The Meadows — The junior was 10-for-15 for 147 yards and four touchdowns passing and ran for a score in a 40-7 win over Calvary Chapel.

William Stallings, Bishop Gorman — The junior ran for 161 yards and one touchdown in a 25-24 loss to Hamilton (Arizona).

Brandon Tunnell, Silverado — The junior threw for 171 yards and a touchdown and ran for 46 yards and a score in a 32-14 win over Coronado.

Friday’s scores

Class 5A

Arbor View 22, Desert Pines 21

Canyon Springs 28, Faith Lutheran 27 (OT)

Foothill 40, Centennial 7

Liberty 48, Legacy 7

Class 5A vs. 4A

Palo Verde 27, Basic 6

Class 5A vs. out of state

Hamilton (Ariz.) 25, Bishop Gorman 24

Class 4A

Durango 51, Cheyenne 20

Silverado 32, Coronado 14

Shadow Ridge 70, Desert Oasis 27

Mojave 20, Del Sol 14

Clark 31, Sierra Vista 14

Bonanza 30, Sunrise Mountain 0

Class 4A vs. 3A

Chaparral 35, Eldorado 22

Las Vegas at Rancho, canceled

Class 3A

Virgin Valley 34, Boulder City 28

Moapa Valley 42, Pahrump Valley 0

SLAM Nevada 52, Western 0

Class 2A

Democracy Prep 18, Lake Mead 0

The Meadows 40, Calvary Chapel 7

Lincoln County 48, White Pine 34

Class 1A

Beatty at Sandy Valley, canceled

Word of Life at Beaver Dam, canceled

Saturday’s game

Tonopah at Virginia City, 1 p.m.

MOST READ
1
Mount Charleston lodge ‘total loss’ after early morning blaze
Mount Charleston lodge ‘total loss’ after early morning blaze
2
Some motorists may face 224-mile detour on I-15 between Nevada, Utah
Some motorists may face 224-mile detour on I-15 between Nevada, Utah
3
Family identifies woman found dead in desert south of Las Vegas
Family identifies woman found dead in desert south of Las Vegas
4
Las Vegas police find 30 boa constrictors in Southern Highlands home
Las Vegas police find 30 boa constrictors in Southern Highlands home
5
Behavioral therapist suspected of sex assault in Las Vegas Valley
Behavioral therapist suspected of sex assault in Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Bishop Gorman's Zachariah Branch (1) runs the ball for a touchdown after a catch in the fourth ...
Bishop Gorman strikes through the air, rolls past Utah school
By Justin Lafferty Special to the / RJ

Bishop Gorman quarterback Micah Alejado was 10-for-12 for 369 yards and three touchdowns, and Zachariah Branch finished with 131 yards receiving and two TDs.