Football

High school football has 9 games canceled this week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 27, 2021 - 3:55 pm
 
Coronado players head to the field before a football game at Basic High School in Henderson on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. Hartfield died while off-duty in Sunday's mass shooting. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto
Coronado High School’s marching band practices on the football field Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. (Natalie Burt)

Nine Southern Nevada high school football games have been canceled for this week — seven scheduled for Friday and two for Saturday.

The game between Coronado and Basic was the latest to be canceled. No reason was given for the cancellation, but games have been called off in the season’s first two weeks because of COVID concerns, brush fires and a shortage of eligible players.

Friday’s other canceled games are:

—Bishop Manogue at Bishop Gorman;

— Desert Oasis at Del Sol;

— Foothill at Desert Pines; Pahrump Valley at Rancho;

— Needles vs. Battle Mountain (at Beatty);

— And Indian Springs at Sandy Valley.

Saturday’s cancellations are:

— Spring Mountain vs. Virginia City (at Tonopah);

— And Beaver Dam at Fredonia (Arizona).

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

