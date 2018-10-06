93°F
Football

Jesse Jones, Pahranagat Valley top Railroaders

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 5, 2018 - 11:09 pm
 

Jesse Jones had a pair of touchdown runs on Friday to lead Pahranagat Valley to a 40-6 road win over Carlin.

Jones scored on runs of 25 and 40 yards in the first half to help the Panthers to a 40-0 lead.

Preston Higbee added a 5-yard scoring run and threw a pair of TD passes for Pahranagat Valley (5-0).

Higbee had a 20-yard TD pass to Stockton Maxwell in the first quarter and added a 15-yard scoring strike to Paul Lewis with 4:58 to go in the second quarter.

Carlin fell to 4-3.

