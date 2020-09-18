101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Football

Kenny Sanchez fired as coach at Florida school after 2 games

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 18, 2020 - 4:37 pm
 

Former Bishop Gorman High School football coach Kenny Sanchez was fired Friday after two games as coach at Menendez High in St. Augustine, Florida, according to reports.

Details regarding Sanchez’s dismissal were not immediately known, but it comes one day after Menendez moved to 1-1 with a 28-3 win over Gainesville Eastside.

A call seeking comment from Sanchez was not returned.

Sanchez, 40, was 65-8 with four Class 4A state championships in five seasons at Gorman. He resigned in January and was hired by Menendez in June.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Woman hits $789K jackpot, then wins another $5K at downtown casino
Woman hits $789K jackpot, then wins another $5K at downtown casino
2
COVID task force says Clark County bars can reopen
COVID task force says Clark County bars can reopen
3
‘Monday Night Football’ has big plans for Allegiant debut
‘Monday Night Football’ has big plans for Allegiant debut
4
Trump’s odds to win Nobel Peace Prize drop significantly
Trump’s odds to win Nobel Peace Prize drop significantly
5
Allegiant Stadium, at $2.02B, gets final certificate of occupancy
Allegiant Stadium, at $2.02B, gets final certificate of occupancy
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
CCSD plans to convert 29 football fields to turf
By / RJ

The Clark County School District is expected to install artificial turf on 29 football fields by the end of the 2020-21 school year. Construction will be done in three phases.