Kenny Sanchez fired as coach at Florida school after 2 games

Former Bishop Gorman High School football coach Kenny Sanchez was fired Friday after two games as coach at Menendez High in St. Augustine, Florida, according to reports.

Former Bishop Gorman football coach Kenny Sanchez is shown on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Details regarding Sanchez’s dismissal were not immediately known, but it comes one day after Menendez moved to 1-1 with a 28-3 win over Gainesville Eastside.

A call seeking comment from Sanchez was not returned.

Sanchez, 40, was 65-8 with four Class 4A state championships in five seasons at Gorman. He resigned in January and was hired by Menendez in June.

