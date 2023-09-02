Las Vegas High dominates ‘Bone Game’ with Rancho — PHOTOS

Senior Torrell Harley rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries to help the Wildcats to their 26th straight win in the state’s longest standing rivalry.

Las Vegas running back Torrell Harley (7) holds up his team’s trophy while leading them in a cheer after winning a high school football game against Rancho at Las Vegas High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas and Rancho, Nevada’s oldest rivalry, play “The Bone Game” with a bone as a trophy. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas running back Torrell Harley (7) runs the ball while cornerback Treshawn Bush (5) keeps Rancho's Elijah Cruz (8) from tackling him during the first half of a high school football game at Las Vegas High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas quarterback Tanner Vibabul (3) and cornerback Treshawn Bush (5) celebrate a touchdown during the first half of a high school football game against Rancho at Las Vegas High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas players including wide receiver Tommy Vibabul (2) and Julian Torres (4) celebrate a touchdown during the first half of a high school football game against Rancho at Las Vegas High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas fans brave the rain for a high school football game against Rancho at Las Vegas High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas cheerleaders cheer for their team as they score a touchdown during the first half of a high school football game against Rancho at Las Vegas High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Rancho players leave the field after a lightning delay was called during the first half of a high school football game against Las Vegas at Las Vegas High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas running back Torrell Harley (7) runs the ball while Rancho's Devon Jenkins (6) gets in front of him during the first half of a high school football game at Las Vegas High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Rancho's Deion Green (17) takes down Las Vegas' Julian Torres (4) during the first half of a high school football game at Las Vegas High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Rancho's Braedan Linkins (3) can’t make a catch during the first half of a high school football game against Rancho at Las Vegas High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas wide receiver Mychael Walker (6) is pushed out of bounds by Rancho's Victor Arellano, behind, and Deion Green (17) during the first half of a high school football game at Las Vegas High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The trophy for a high school football game between Rancho and Las Vegas is displayed on the field at Las Vegas High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. The state’s oldest rivals, Las Vegas and Rancho, play an annual game for the trophy dubbed “The Bone Game.” (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas cornerback Treshawn Bush (5) runs the ball during the first half of a high school football game against Rancho at Las Vegas High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Rancho's Zachary Campbell (2) evades a tackle from Las Vegas cornerback Darientae Fryman (35) during the first half of a high school football game at Las Vegas High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas quarterback Tanner Vibabul (3) hands the ball off to running back Torrell Harley (7) during the first half of a high school football game against Rancho at Las Vegas High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas' Julian Torres (4) celebrates his touchdown over Rancho during the second half of a high school football game at Las Vegas High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas running back Torrell Harley (7) carries the ball while Rancho closes in on him during the second half of a high school football game at Las Vegas High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas' Julian Torres (4) makes a touchdown catch while Rancho can’t stop him during the second half of a high school football game at Las Vegas High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Rancho's Braedan Linkins (3) pivots with his catch before running while Las Vegas linebacker Niakeem Spann (34) runs in for the tackle during the second half of a high school football game at Las Vegas High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas players congratulate their Julian Torres, center, on his touchdown during the second half of a high school football game against Rancho at Las Vegas High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas wide receiver Tommy Vibabul (2) runs for the long haul while Rancho wide receiver Abel Gonzales (32) attempts to catch him during the second half of a high school football game at Las Vegas High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas cheerleaders celebrate their win in a high school football game against Rancho at Las Vegas High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas fans wave goodbye to Rancho as they’re down 42-0 during the second half of a high school football game at Las Vegas High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Rancho's Kamarie Thorns (21) is tackled by Las Vegas’ Kawika Lopez (8) and Lalit Kumar (15) during the second half of a high school football game at Las Vegas High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas running back Torrell Harley (7) holds up his team’s trophy after winning a high school football game against Rancho at Las Vegas High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas and Rancho, Nevada’s oldest rivalry, play “The Bone Game” with a bone as a trophy. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Rancho's Da'shawn Jones (27) takes down Las Vegas wide receiver Tommy Vibabul (2) during the second half of a high school football game at Las Vegas High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

On a night that started out with a torrential downpour and ended under clear skies, one thing was consistent: Las Vegas High’s continued dominance of the annual “Bone Game” rivalry against Rancho.

Senior running back Torrell Harley rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries to help the Wildcats to a 44-0 win over the visiting Rams for their 26th consecutive win in the state’s longest standing rivalry.

“I grew up my whole life watching this game,” said Harley, still clutching the “Bone Game” trophy after the team celebrated the win. “I played for the youth Wildcats, and I used to come to these games all the time and watch the older guys do it. Now it’s kind of a surreal feeling to know that it’s me and that I’m the one holding the bone.”

Pouring rain in the first half meant cleanly handling a snap was difficult and completing a pass was nearly impossible. So Las Vegas turned to Harley and the ground game. Harley rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in the first half.

“Torrell had a great summer, and I think he was on a mission to really set the tone for the year,” Las Vegas coach Erick Capetillo said. “I’m just proud of that kid. He works really hard. In three years, he’s never missed a practice. That dude deserves it.”

Once the rain stopped and the field stopped looking like a Slip ’N Slide, the Wildcats (1-0) were able to show more offensive diversity in the second half against the Rams (0-1). Sophomore quarterback Tanner Vibabul, making just his second varsity start, tossed three second-half TD passes as the Wildcats pulled away.

His first second-half TD pass came to older brother, Tommy, on a 73-yard play that helped the Wildcats take a 28-0 lead with 11:01 to go in the third quarter. On that play, Tanner Vibabul avoided the rush, then tossed a ball over the defender to his brother, who was wide open and able to outrun the defense for the final 50 yards to score.

Tanner Vibabul added TD passes of 43 to Mychael Walker and 3 yards to Julian Torres to close out the scoring.

“Tanner’s a great talent,” Capetillo said. “With him, he has some great leaders in front of him and a receiving corps that puts him in good position. Any time you get a fresh quarterback, you want to see what he can do, and he showed us a lot today.”

Tanner Vibabul completed 7 of 16 passes for 191 yards and four TDs. He had an 8-yard scoring pass to Treshawn Bush in the first half and also had an 8-yard TD run before halftime.

Tommy Vibabul had three catches for 117 yards.

“I think a lot of people thought that we would be a little lackluster in certain areas, but I think we showed them tonight that’s definitely not the case,” Harley said.

Keisean Ellzy intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter to end the best offensive drive for the Rams.

“I think it’s just huge, not only for us, but our alumni base, our community, the east side of as Vegas and everybody that loves Las Vegas High School like we do,” Capetillo said of winning the rivalry game. “Regardless of the year, regardless of the record, you get Rancho’s best effort and you get our best effort as well.”