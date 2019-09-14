Liberty falls to 0-4 with 63-29 loss to California school

Centennial was the fourth straight team that the Patriots have faced to start the season that finished 2018 ranked in the top 40 nationally.

CORONA, Calif. — Gary Bryant caught five touchdown passes, and Centennial (California) kept Liberty winless, 63-29 Friday night.

The Huskies were the fourth straight team that the Patriots (0-4) have faced to start the season that finished 2018 ranked in the top 40 nationally.

Centennial (2-2) scored 28 points in the first quarter and led 42-7 at halftime.

Spring Valley 13, Bonanza 9 — At Spring Valley, Tavon Scott ran for 112 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries as the Grizzlies downed the Bengals in the annual Banner Game.

Frank Bartley ran for 55 yards and a touchdown on eight carries for the Grizzlies (1-1).

Spring Valley trailed 3-0 at halftime before they led 13-3 in the fourth quarter. The Bengals (1-3) scored with 38 seconds remaining to cut the Grizzlies’ lead to four. The Bengals attempted an onside kick, but the Grizzlies recovered to seal the win.

Centennial 42, Basic 6 — At Basic, Jordan Smith ran for 122 yards and four touchdowns as the Bulldogs routed the Wolves.

Centennial quarterback Colton Tenney threw for 190 yards and a touchdown to Giovanni Monroe.

Gerick Robinson had 70 yards receiving and a punt return touchdown for the Bulldogs (3-0).

Basic fell to 1-2.

Valley 28, Rancho 7 — At Eldorado, quarterback Jarrett Zibert threw for two touchdown passes and ran for two scores as the Vikings picked up their first win.

Dylan Smith and Larry Perry each caught touchdown passes for the Vikings (1-3), and Isiah Ramirez had an interception to lead the Vikings’ defensive efforts.

“Our defense set the tone by getting a turnover on (Rancho’s) first drive,” Valley coach Quincy Burts said. “This was a good victory for us. A much-improved win for the program.”

The Rams drop to 1-3.

Silverado 56, Del Sol 0 — At Del Sol, Aginae Cunningham ran for more than 200 yards and three touchdowns as the Skyhawks rolled past the Dragons (1-3).

Breven Palpallatoc also ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns for Silverado (2-0), which led 35-0 at halftime.

The Skyhawks’ defense also had five interceptions.

Boulder City 20, Pahrump Valley 18 (2 OT) — At Pahrump Valley, Parker Reynolds threw for 210 yards and two touchdowns, and the Eagles survived in double overtime.

Trey Davis caught both of Reynolds’ scoring strikes and had 96 yards receiving for Boulder City (2-1).

Pahrump Valley drops to 1-3.

Durango 31, Sunrise Mountain 14 — At Durango, Alaruin Green and Ryan Cabase each ran for two touchdowns as the Trailblazers picked up their first win.

David Romero added a 45-yard field goal for the Trailblazers (1-3).

The Miners fell to 1-2.