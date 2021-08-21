Liberty pulls away from Arbor View in 42-14 win — PHOTOS

Jayden Maiava threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns in his Liberty debut, and the 2019 state champion Patriots opened with a 42-14 win over Arbor View.

After a long layoff, Liberty High School football coach Rich Muraco knew his team’s performance would probably show a few kinks Friday night.

Instead, his team exhibited an avalanche of problems but still managed to dominate Arbor View for a 42-14 home victory in the season opener for both teams.

Jayden Maiava completed 17 of 35 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns to lead the offense, but Muraco felt his team’s performance needed work.

“I don’t like the lack of discipline, “ said Muraco, whose Patriots committed countless penalties. “We just looked really unorganized in many situations.”

But Liberty’s defense was more convincing, holding the Aggies to 2 first-half yards and 88 yards overall.

“I like the way the defense played,” Muraco said. “We have some playmakers on the team, including six or seven Division I players, so we should be pretty good.”

The Aggies struck first, scoring on the opening kick when Tanner Aitken recovered his own fumble for a 91-yard touchdown return.

But a field goal and a 7-yard TD pass from Maiava to Andre Porter put the Patriots ahead 11-7 with 11:46 in the second quarter, and they led the rest of the way.

Larry Royal who finished with 69 yards on 15 carries, extended Liberty’s lead to 19-7 with a 2-yard plunge up the middle late in the first half and another score at the end of the second quarter made it 27-7 at halftime.

The Patriots turned the ball over three times, and Arbor View managed to capitalize in the third quarter with a 24-yard TD pass from reserve quarterback Gavin Smyth to Kyri Shoels to cut the deficit to 27-14.

But the Patriots dominated the fourth quarter to pull away.