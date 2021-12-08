59°F
Liberty receiver named Gatorade Nevada Football Player of Year

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2021 - 4:08 pm
 
Liberty High wide receiver Germie Bernard (2) breaks through Arbor View defense during a playof ...
Liberty High wide receiver Germie Bernard (2) breaks through Arbor View defense during a playoff football game at Liberty High School, on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Liberty wide receiver Germie Bernard was named the Gatorade Nevada Football Player of the Year on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 200-pound senior caught 53 passes for 956 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Patriots (10-2), who reached the Class 5A Southern Region championship game.

Bernard, a Washington commit, also ran for 452 yards and four touchdowns and returned three punts and one kickoff for scores. He also had an interception and returned it for a touchdown.

Bernard is the second player from Liberty to win the award. Quarterback Tyler Newman claimed it in 2013. The distinction also makes Bernard a finalist for the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year, which will be announced this month.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

