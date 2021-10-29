Liberty scores early, never looks back in win over Legacy — PHOTOS

Jayden Maiava threw four touchdown passes in the first half, and Liberty scored on its first drive and never looked back in a 57-6 win over Legacy.

Liberty High School's players celebrate their victory against Legacy High School after a football game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Liberty High School's Ethan Hilliard (16) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Legacy High School during the first half of a football game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Liberty High School's Brody Clark (22) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Micah Mcgirt (15) during the first half of a football game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Liberty High School's Isaiah Hampton (14) intercepts a pass against Legacy High School's Jaydon Davis (6) during the first half of a football game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Liberty High School's Isaiah Hampton (14) runs into the end zone for a touchdown after he intercepted a pass during the first half of a football game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Liberty High School's Isaiah Hampton (14) celebrates his touchdown with Liberty High School's Ashtin Lopes (29) during the first half of a football game against Legacy High School, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Liberty High School's Germie Bernard (2) fails to make the catch against Legacy High School's Montae Pate (2) during the first half of a football game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Legacy High School's Kris Salles (18) catches a pass against Liberty High School's Isaiah Hampton (14) during the first half of a football game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Liberty High School's Germie Bernard (2) keeps a ball away from Legacy High School's Micah Mcgirt (15) and Khalon White (3) during the first half of a football game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Liberty High School's quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) looks to throw the ball against Legacy High School's Damarion Holloway (22) during the first half of a football game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Liberty High School football head coach Rich Muraco is seen during the second half of a football game against Legacy High School, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Liberty High School's cheerleaders march to the field before a football game against Legacy High School, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Liberty High School's players run into the field before a football game against Legacy High School, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Liberty High School's marching band performs before a football game against Legacy High School, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Member of Liberty High School's color guard perform before a football game against Legacy High School, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Liberty High School's players line up for the national anthem before a football game against Legacy High School, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Liberty High School's cheerleaders celebrate their victory against Legacy High School after a football game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

No. 2-ranked Liberty scored on its first drive and never looked back, cruising to a 57-6 home victory over Legacy in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs Thursday night.

Quarterback Jayden Maiava completed 10 of 17 passes for 159 first-half yards and four touchdowns to lead the rout, but the win was a balanced team performance.

“We wanted to reward the kids for their hard work and get everyone involved,” Patriots coach Rich Muraco said. “We wanted to make them feel like everyone is part of the success.”

Anthony Jones started that success, completing a six-play, 57-yard opening drive with a 6-yard touchdown on a pass from Maiava two minutes into the first quarter.

Brody Clark followed with a 21-yard TD sprint up the middle three minutes later, and Isaiah Hampton’s 13-yard interception return gave Liberty (9-1) a 21-0 lead at the end of the quarter.

The second quarter featured two TD passes from Maiava to Germie Bernard and another to Ethan Hilliard, extending the lead to 41-0 at halftime.

“Last week (a 49-7 win over Desert Pines) was our best game, and I’m glad we didn’t fall back,” Muraco said.

Legacy (3-6) struggled offensively throughout, logging 18 first-half yards and finishing with 73 yards. They finally scored when Kris Salles hauled in a 30-yard Curtis Lindsey pass and cut the deficit to 41-6 with 5:35 left in the third.

But any hope was short-lived, as Bernard returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown, giving the Patriots a 48-6 lead. A safety and a touchdown pass from reserve quarterback Tyrese Smith to Logann Britt rounded out the scoring in the fourth quarter.

Muraco said the victory was harder than it looked, noting that the Longhorns overcame great adversity to make it to the postseason.

“I give them a lot of credit,” Muraco said. “Not many people thought they would even make the playoffs. They did a great job, but we just have a lot of talented athletes and our kids executed.”

Liberty’s Clark carried five times for 48 yards; teammate Colin Gregorio added two receptions for 64 yards.

Khalon White led the Longhorns, rushing nine times for 21 yards.