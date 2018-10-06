Moapa Valley collects statement win in Boulder City

The Pirates’ 30-7 road victory over Boulder City made it clear why they’re the only undefeated team in the league. By combining a stingy defense with an offense that can get hot at any moment, they have a recipe that makes them a legitimate state contender.

(Thinkstock)

If there were any doubts which team deserves to be in first place in the Class 3A Sunrise League, Moapa Valley put them to rest Friday.

The Pirates’ 30-7 road victory over Boulder City made it clear why they’re the only undefeated team in the league. By combining a stingy defense with an offense that can get hot at any moment, they have a recipe that makes them a legitimate state contender.

And the win over Boulder City certainly gave the players even more confidence.

“I do feel like we’re the best in 3A,” Moapa Valley quarterback Luke Bennett said. “But I know we’ve got a big target on our back now.”

Boulder City, which came in the game ranked No. 2 in the Nevada Preps 3A football rankings, hoped to pull off an upset against No. 1 Moapa Valley in front of a lively home crowd. However, the excitement drained right away after a fumbled opening kickoff return led to a safety for the Pirates.

Moapa Valley (7-1, 3-0 Sunrise), took advantage of another fumbled return that gave them the ball deep in Boulder City territory late in the first quarter. Three plays after the turnover, Bennett connected with Derek Reese for a 36-yard touchdown.

“Mistakes were the difference,” Boulder City coach Chris Morelli said. “We knew coming into the game that whoever made the most mistakes would have trouble battling back.”

Despite those early mishaps, the Eagles kept the deficit to 9-7 going into the half. But Parker Reynolds’ 50-yard touchdown pass to Deavin Lopez midway through the second quarter was the only big play Boulder City mustered. The Pirates defense gave up only 239 total yards.

Moapa Valley’s offense started to shine in the third quarter. On the first possession of the half, Bennett connected with Josh Cox for a 21-yard score. Bennett got a third touchdown pass when he found Chase Hoy from 23 yards out with 4:08 remaining in the third. Bennett finished with 87 yards on 7-for-14 passing.

“We started off slow,” Bennett said. “I don’t think we brought our ‘A’ game in the first half. But we found that they couldn’t shut us down once we worked together. Our line was incredible. Once they started firing off, we started executing. I think that was slow in the first half.”

The Eagles (4-3, 1-1) allowed 267 yards, but had to deal with unfavorable field position throughout the game.

Late in the fourth quarter, Bennett capped off a 34-yard drive with a rushing touchdown from 2 yards out.

“Field position turned into a big thing,” Morelli said. “Their punter did an absolutely great job. They pinned us inside the 5-yard line twice.”