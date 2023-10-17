Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Legacy’s De’Qua Simon

Legacy senior wide receiver De’Qua Simon had two touchdown catches on five receptions with 123 receiving yards to help the Longhorns defeat Palo Verde 27-20 last Friday.

Legacy wide receiver De'Qua Simon (11) catches the ball before running a 53-yard gain while Arbor View cornerback Teddy Johnson (27) runs after him during the second half of a high school football game at Legacy High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Legacy’s football team hosted Palo Verde Friday with first place in the Class 5A Division III Southern League on the line. The Longhorns are in contention for their first league title in 14 years.

In a playoff-like atmosphere, Legacy senior wide receiver De’Qua Simon came up with several big catches to help his team maintain control of first place.

Two of Simon’s five receptions went for touchdowns and he totaled 123 receiving yards in what became a 27-20 victory. For his efforts, he was named Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week.

“It was something we had to work hard for,” Simon said. “My first (touchdown catch) I got hit, got off the tackle, made the other guy miss and got into the end zone.”

Let’s get to know this week’s boys athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: What’s your favorite memory in your football career to this point?

Simon: “Going to (a summer football camp) at Boise State. It was a pretty fun experience. It got our chemistry better to be able to get a college experience together — sleeping in dorms, getting closer and then playing different teams.”

NP: Who’s a football player you try to model your game after?

Simon: “When I was growing up, it was Odell Beckham Jr. I really like his game. He’s very flashy and a really good player.”

NP: Do you have any pregame rituals?

Simon: “Not really, I just try to lock in with some music and wait for the game. I listen to a lot of rap. A lot of YoungBoy, Drake and different R&B artists.”

NP: What other goals do you have for the rest of the season?

Simon: “I would just like to win the state championship. That would be a major goal. That would be a blessing.”

