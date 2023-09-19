Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Palo Verde’s Crew Dannels

Palo Verde junior quarterback Crew Dannels threw three touchdown passes and had 178 passing yards in the Panthers’ 49-0 win over Clark last Thursday.

Palo Verde's quarterback Crew Dannels (2) looks for an open pass during the second half of a football game against Bishop Gorman at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In his bye week before their league opener against Clark last Thursday, Palo Verde quarterback Crew Dannels and his teammates used the week to spend time with each other.

The team bonding during the week off paid off for the Panthers and their junior quarterback.

Dannels threw for 178 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 25.4 yards per completion in Palo Verde’s 49-0 road win over Clark. For his efforts, he was named Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week.

“Our team just came out hungry,” Dannels said. “We really wanted to win. We had the mindset that we were 0-2 and we needed a win in a league game. We made some changes offensively and defensively, and came out with a lot of confidence.”

Let’s get to know this week’s boys athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: What’s your favorite memory of playing football?

Dannels: “Playing in Arizona State University’s football stadium for a Pop Warner championship when I was in fifth grade. It was a super fun experience. I will never forget playing in a stadium like that.”

NP: Do you have any pre-game rituals or superstitions?

Dannels: “I always eat my mom’s ham and cheese panini, and I take an ice bath before every game.”

NP: Is there a show that you’re hooked on right now?

Dannels: “(Neftlix’s) QB1: Beyond the Lights. It shows the importance of a QB, and just mentally how you have to be aware of football 24/7.”

NP: Starting as a sophomore last season, what were some important lessons you learned?

Dannels: “Just how fast varsity football is. Last year as a sophomore, it was learning that my teammates could trust me and I could trust them. I’ve learned to have more confidence and be more positive.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.