Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Silverado’s Caden Harris

Silverado senior running back Caden Harris knew he might have a big night when he saw the game plan.

Did he ever.

The Skyhawks gave the ball to Harris 15 times in Friday’s 48-2 victory over Cimarron-Memorial, and he produced 252 yards and three touchdowns. That performance earned Harris the Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week.

Harris said in preparing for Cimarron, he could tell there would be opportunities to get outside.

“So I ran a lot of sweeps,” Harris said. “It was just game plans.”

Silverado has been an unstoppable force that opponents have not found adequate ways to defend.

Because the Skyhawks have so many players who can excel in any given game, Harris knows his opportunity likely will come at some point as a defense tries to take away another part of their offense.

“It makes this team a whole lot more dangerous because we’ve got a lot of weapons,” Harris said. “We can strike from anywhere — air and ground — and our defense comes through. We can get touchdowns on defense. We can score on special teams. There are a lot of stars on this team. The opposing team has a lot to plan for.”

Even as dynamic as Silverado’s offense is, a back rushing for that many yards is not common. This was the first time this season Harris rushed for more than 200 yards.

He did it twice last season, rushing for 256 yards and three touchdowns on just 13 carries against Desert Oasis, and he gaining 210 yards and scored two TDs on just nine attempts against Cimarron.

