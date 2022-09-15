Nevada Preps: Top 5 football games for Week 5

ESPNU will televise the Bishop Gorman’s matchup with Brookwood, which is 1-2 but has a quarterback in Dylan Lonergan who has committed to Alabama.

Bishop Gorman running back Devon Rice (3) breaks into open field after missed tackle by Hamilton free safety Rachana Men (3) during the first half of their high school football game at Fertitta Field on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Top 5 games

All games at 6 p.m., unless noted

Brookwood (Georgia) at Bishop Gorman, 7:30 p.m.

This is seventh-ranked Gorman’s last chance to stake a real claim to a national championship. ESPNU will televise the matchup with Brookwood, which is 1-2 but has a quarterback in Dylan Lonergan who has committed to Alabama. Gorman (3-1) outscored its previous two opponents by a combined 101-14, playing like a team on a mission.

Kamehameha Kapalama (Hawaii) at Liberty, 7 p.m.

The Patriots (1-3) have not held up well against their demanding out-of-state competition, but be careful about reading too much into that by the time they get to league play. Liberty concludes this portion of the schedule against Kamehameha, which at 0-2-1 has had its own issues. This is Kamehameha’s only game away from the island of Oahu, so fatigue could be an issue.

Spring Valley at Basic

Basic is 4-0 with its only close game a 14-0 victory over Desert Oasis in the opener. The Wolves since have won by margins of 24, 32 and 57 points. Spring Valley will be a tough challenge. The Grizzlies beat Desert Oasis 33-6 last week, and other than a five-point loss to an Arizona team, they have been just as impressive as Basic in rolling through the schedule. This game is a good measuring stick for both teams.

Canyon Springs at Faith Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Faith Lutheran (4-0) has continued its strong start, and none of its games have been close. The Crusaders will get a real sense of where they stand when they face Liberty next week. In the meantime, they will try to keep their early run going against a Canyon Springs team (1-2) that was beaten by a combined 84-6 the past two games.

Silverado at Coronado

Can anyone stop the Skyhawks? They are 3-0 with victories by the margins of 50, 35 and 54 points, with two of those wins against Class 5A teams. This what they did en route to the 4A state title last season. Coronado also is 3-0, and its closest game was a 14-point victory last week at 5A Green Valley.