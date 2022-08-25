Nevada Preps: Top 5 football games, schedule for Week 2
Check out the top five games and complete schedule for Week 2 of the high school football season.
Top five games
All games at 6 p.m., unless noted
Mater Dei (California) at Bishop Gorman, 7 p.m.
An early-season showdown between teams ranked in the top 10 in several polls. Gorman hopes to vault itself into the national championship conversation by beating last year’s national champion. Both teams cruised in their openers against teams from Utah, with Gorman blowing out Corner Canyon 42-7 and Mater Dei whipping East 42-0.
Liberty at Lone Peak (Utah), 7 p.m.
Liberty begins its four-week stretch of games against out-of-state opponents with a road game against Utah’s defending Class 6A state champion. The Patriots opened by running to a 39-0 halftime lead in a 39-7 win over Palo Verde. Lone Peak is 1-1, having rebounded from a 31-10 loss to Timpview with a 49-20 win over Bishop Alemany (California) last week.
Shadow Ridge at Arbor View
Both teams opened with wins last week but took completely different routes. Shadow Ridge controlled the game in a 38-7 win over Durango with a rugged running game, and Arbor View’s defense was dominant in a 7-0 win over Snow Canyon (Utah).
Canyon Springs at Desert Pines
Canyon Springs opened with an 18-14 win over Arcadia (California) and now hopes to make a statement against Desert Pines. Canyon Springs ran for 214 yards last week, and Zach Wilkerson completed 11 of 12 passes for 120 yards. Desert Pines’ offense will look to get on track after scoring only seven points — it had a kickoff return for a score — in a 21-14 loss at Orem (Utah) last week.
Pine Creek (Colorado) at Las Vegas
It’s the opener for two teams that reached the Class 4A state semifinals last season. Las Vegas finished 7-4, but 7-1 against 4A foes with a young team that is a year older. Pine Creek was 10-3 last year and moved this season to 5A, Colorado’s highest classification.
Class 5A
Faith Lutheran at Legacy
Class 5A vs. 4A
Centennial at Basic
Class 5A vs. Class 3A
Palo Verde vs. SLAM Nevada (at Eldorado)
Class 5A vs. out of state
Green Valley at Palos Verdes (California), 3 p.m.
Inglewood (California) at Foothill
Class 4A
Clark at Coronado
Del Sol at Sunrise Mountain
Desert Oasis at Bonanza
Durango at Sierra Vista
Spring Valley at Cimarron-Memorial
Class 4A vs. 3A
Rancho at Cheyenne
Class 3A
Boulder City at Valley
Eldorado at Moapa Valley, 7 p.m.
Pahrump Valley at Western
Class 2A
West Wendover at Lincoln County
Class 2A vs. out of state
Democracy Prep at Judge Memorial (Utah), 7 p.m.
Francis Parker (California) at The Meadows, 7 p.m.
Class 1A
Coleville at Round Mountain, 7 p.m.
Spring Mountain at Pahranagat Valley
Word of Life at Sandy Valley
Class 1A vs. out of state
GV Christian at Rolling Hills (California), 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
Class 2A vs. independent
Somerset Losee vs. Needles (at Bullhead City, Arizona), 4 p.m.
Independent vs. out of state
Bonita (California) vs. Mater East (at Desert Pines), 10 a.m.
