Nevada Preps: Top 5 football games, schedule for Week 2

Check out the top five games and complete schedule for Week 2 of the high school football season.

Bishop Gorman's Aiden McComber (44) gets a late hit on Canyon's quarterback Issac Wilson (1) during the first half of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman's Micah Alejado (12) runs the ball under pressure from Canyon's Dave Brinton (3) during the first half of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Top five games

All games at 6 p.m., unless noted

Mater Dei (California) at Bishop Gorman, 7 p.m.

An early-season showdown between teams ranked in the top 10 in several polls. Gorman hopes to vault itself into the national championship conversation by beating last year’s national champion. Both teams cruised in their openers against teams from Utah, with Gorman blowing out Corner Canyon 42-7 and Mater Dei whipping East 42-0.

Liberty at Lone Peak (Utah), 7 p.m.

Liberty begins its four-week stretch of games against out-of-state opponents with a road game against Utah’s defending Class 6A state champion. The Patriots opened by running to a 39-0 halftime lead in a 39-7 win over Palo Verde. Lone Peak is 1-1, having rebounded from a 31-10 loss to Timpview with a 49-20 win over Bishop Alemany (California) last week.

Shadow Ridge at Arbor View

Both teams opened with wins last week but took completely different routes. Shadow Ridge controlled the game in a 38-7 win over Durango with a rugged running game, and Arbor View’s defense was dominant in a 7-0 win over Snow Canyon (Utah).

Canyon Springs at Desert Pines

Canyon Springs opened with an 18-14 win over Arcadia (California) and now hopes to make a statement against Desert Pines. Canyon Springs ran for 214 yards last week, and Zach Wilkerson completed 11 of 12 passes for 120 yards. Desert Pines’ offense will look to get on track after scoring only seven points — it had a kickoff return for a score — in a 21-14 loss at Orem (Utah) last week.

Pine Creek (Colorado) at Las Vegas

It’s the opener for two teams that reached the Class 4A state semifinals last season. Las Vegas finished 7-4, but 7-1 against 4A foes with a young team that is a year older. Pine Creek was 10-3 last year and moved this season to 5A, Colorado’s highest classification.

Class 5A

Faith Lutheran at Legacy

Class 5A vs. 4A

Centennial at Basic

Class 5A vs. Class 3A

Palo Verde vs. SLAM Nevada (at Eldorado)

Class 5A vs. out of state

Green Valley at Palos Verdes (California), 3 p.m.

Inglewood (California) at Foothill

Class 4A

Clark at Coronado

Del Sol at Sunrise Mountain

Desert Oasis at Bonanza

Durango at Sierra Vista

Spring Valley at Cimarron-Memorial

Class 4A vs. 3A

Rancho at Cheyenne

Class 3A

Boulder City at Valley

Eldorado at Moapa Valley, 7 p.m.

Pahrump Valley at Western

Class 2A

West Wendover at Lincoln County

Class 2A vs. out of state

Democracy Prep at Judge Memorial (Utah), 7 p.m.

Francis Parker (California) at The Meadows, 7 p.m.

Class 1A

Coleville at Round Mountain, 7 p.m.

Spring Mountain at Pahranagat Valley

Word of Life at Sandy Valley

Class 1A vs. out of state

GV Christian at Rolling Hills (California), 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Class 2A vs. independent

Somerset Losee vs. Needles (at Bullhead City, Arizona), 4 p.m.

Independent vs. out of state

Bonita (California) vs. Mater East (at Desert Pines), 10 a.m.

