New 4A opens up title possibility to programs that have struggled

Of the 14 teams in the new Class 4A, 13 had losing records last season. The other team went 5-5 in 3A. Someone is winning a state championship this season.

The 14th, Eldorado, went 5-5 in 3A.

Gone is reigning two-time 4A state champion Silverado, as well as runner-up Shadow Ridge, who moved up to 5A. So did Coronado, and some other bigger-enrollment schools.

Someone is going to win the 4A state championship this season, and coaches said they look forward to playing in a more competitive environment while continuing to grow their programs — and chase a title.

“Every single week you look at the schedule and think to yourself, ‘Man, I could win this game or lose this game,’” Eldorado coach Darryl Tootle said. “It’s as pure as high school football gets.”

Since the addition of the 5A classification, 4A has established an identity as a level playing field for Southern schools to battle for wins they wouldn’t get otherwise.

“The 4A should be good,” Mojave coach Wes Pacheco said. “I anticipate, hopefully, more exciting football where we can grind it out and have back-and-forth games against opponents.”

Eldorado had 20 consecutive losing seasons before last year. Going through 3A last season, Eldorado battled small-school powers Moapa Valley and Virgin Valley and emerging programs like SLAM Academy, which Tootle called the “real deal” that could compete with some 5A opponents.

While moving up a class could be seen as a punishment, Tootle said he is looking forward to playing programs that mirror his.

“We feel like we have a chance to play against guys who are kind of on the same level,” Tootle said. “Rebuilding inner-city schools trying to figure it out. Your Bonanza, your Chaparrals. They’re all in the same position as us. We’re actually happy to be in a place that we are in.”

Most schools in 4A struggle to get kids into their programs. Some teams cannot field lower-level teams due to the lack of numbers. Tootle said he is hoping to have 30 players on his varsity team and to get about another 30 to field a junior varsity team.

In Pacheco’s third year at Mojave, he said he has around 110 to 120 players in the program. Looking at the teams in 4A, he doesn’t see a clear-cut favorite and believes the parity among schools could help improve the quality of play and create a snowball effect for better things for some programs.

“It makes sense,” Pacheco said. “Parity can help offer programs to help get their feet on the ground and get more kids out there. We’re heading in the right direction with how the 4A is structured. … You’re going to be proud that you won the 4A championship.”

Centennial and Canyon Springs, who struggled in the 5A the past two seasons, are two of the more notable additions to 4A.

Another notable change during realignment is promotion and relegation, with the first-place team in the Desert and Mountain League regular-season standings moving up to 5A Division III next year.

“The opportunity to be able to move up just reassured us that as coaches, we are doing something right,” Centennial coach DJ Campbell said. “That’s exciting. So I’m looking forward to it, and that’s our goal.”

Pacheco and Tootle said with closer competition, there’s a greater emphasis on coaching. Tootle said it will be a test for coaches to see if they prepared their teams the best through offseason workouts and in the week leading up to games.

Without clear mismatches among teams, there will be an opportunity to “see success on film,” Pacheco said, providing coaches a chance to emphasize the importance of doing the little things to win games.

He’s hopeful that the better quality of football can lead to more 4A athletes getting looked at by colleges.

“I’m hoping that the good film can catapult those hidden gems that we’re going to have in 4A,” Pacheco said.

