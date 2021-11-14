71°F
NIAA sets times for state title games at Allegiant Stadium

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 13, 2021 - 5:12 pm
 
Bishop Gorman fans celebrate after their team won against Liberty High during a Class 5A state ...
Bishop Gorman fans celebrate after their team won against Liberty High during a Class 5A state semifinal football game at Bishop Gorman High School, on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. Gorman won 35-14. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Four high school football state championship games will be played at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, and the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association announced the kickoff times Saturday.

— Class 2A: The Meadows vs. Yerington, 9 a.m.

— Class 5A: Bishop Gorman vs. McQueen, 12:20 p.m.

— Class 4A: Silverado vs. Shadow Ridge, 3:40 p.m.

— Class 3A: Moapa Valley vs. Virgin Valley, 7 p.m.

The 3A game was originally scheduled to be played in Northern Nevada, but was moved because both finalists are from Southern Nevada. The time and site for the 1A final wasn’t set as of Saturday afternoon.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

