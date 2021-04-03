Pahranagat Valley rolls after 3-week layoff

Pahranagat Valley showed no signs of rust from a three-week layoff with 36 first-quarter points in a 58-0 win over Tonopah on Friday night.

Pahranagat Valley football (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gage Davis was 8-of-9 for 130 yards and two touchdowns passing, and Pahranagat Valley scored 36 points in the first quarter of a 58-0 home win over Tonopah.

The Panthers (2-0) showed no signs of rust after a three-week layoff and broke the game open by scoring on back-to-back plays.

After Davis and Kobi Fiatoa connected on a two-yard touchdown, Paul Lewis intercepted a Tonopah pass and returned it 20 yards for a score.

Lewis ran for 86 yards and two touchdowns, from 54 and 12 yards out in the first quarter, caught a 21-yard TD pass and led Pahranagat Valley with six tackles.

Jaren Leavitt started the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run 1:12 into the game.

The Muckers fell to 0-4.

The Meadows 47, Lincoln County 40: At Lincoln County, the Mustangs outlasted the Lynx in a high-scoring game.

The Meadows (3-1) has won three in a row after a season-opening loss and handed Lincoln County (2-1) its first loss.

White Pine 66, Lake Mead 26: At Cadence, the Bobcat offense continued to roll in its second straight win.

White Pine (3-1) is averaging 48.8 points per game and has yet to score less than 32 in any game. It will close its season on the road against The Meadows next week.

Lake Mead (1-3) lost its second straight.

