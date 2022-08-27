Prep football roundup: Liberty’s 2-point try falls short in loss

Liberty went for two and the win after a touchdown pass with 21 seconds remaining, but Lone Peak (Utah) was up to the challenge and stopped the Patriots on Friday night.

Andre Porter leaped for a touchdown catch from Tyrese Smith with 21 seconds left to draw Liberty within one of Lone Peak (Utah) on Friday night.

The Patriots decided to play for the win, but it didn’t work out.

They lined up in their power set on the 2-point conversion, but Lone Peak was up to the challenge, and the defending Class 6A state champion held on for a 20-19 home win.

Lone Peak jumped to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter on a touchdown and two field goals, but the Patriots (1-1) fought back. They tied the score at 13 with a field goal in the third quarter before Lone Peak took the lead for good in the fourth.

“The game obviously didn’t start the way we wanted,” Liberty coach Rich Muraco said. “We didn’t help ourselves with penalties early on, but I was proud of the way our kids battled back. That’s one reason I like to play tough out-of-state teams is to see how our guys handle adversity.”

■ Faith Lutheran 25, Legacy 8 — At Legacy, Cale Breslin ran for 151 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries, and the Crusaders moved to 2-0, dropping Legacy to 0-2.

Rylan Walter threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Griffin Carty, and Faith Lutheran added a safety and 45-yard Caden Chittenden field goal for a 12-0 lead after the first quarter.

Chittenden added field goals of 44 and 31 yards, and Breslin scored from 7 yards in the third quarter.

■ Basic 38, Centennial 14 — At Basic, Boston Wren ran for three touchdowns, the last a 60-yarder that helped the Wolves pull away.

Wren’s final touchdown run came after Centennial (0-2) had cut the deficit to 17-14, and Miguel Barrangan added a touchdown on the next drive for the Wolves (2-0).

Basic also scored on a touchdown pass from Joseph Garza to Zuri Whiters and a Dylan Blackwell field goal.

■ Palo Verde 28, SLAM Nevada 27 — At Eldorado, Palo Verde scored 28 unanswered points, then held on in the final minutes.

SLAM Nevada (1-1) scored with less than a minute to go, but was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty before the extra-point try, which was off the mark.

Jake Fields caught two touchdowns from Crew Daniels, and Blair Thayer ran for two scores for the Panthers (1-1).

■ Palos Verdes (California) 38, Green Valley 24 — At Palos Verdes, Green Valley led 24-23 with five minutes left but couldn’t hold on in its season opener.

Palos Verdes (1-1) scored on a fourth-down pass, then returned an interception for a touchdown to cap its first win. Nate Richter caught three touchdown passes, one from Jack Thow and two from Justin Delzeit, to help the Gators (0-1) rally from a 23-6 halftime deficit to take the lead.

Josiah Edwards also scored a rushing touchdown for Green Valley.

■ Inglewood (California) 39, Foothill 0 — At Foothill, the Falcons (0-2) couldn’t get on track offensively, and they dropped their second straight game against an out-of-state foe.

Inglewood (2-0) led 14-0 after the first quarter after two rushing touchdowns, then took to the air for its final four scores.

■ Coronado 50, Clark 0 — At Coronado, the Cougars got a safety about a minute into the game and was off and running.

The Cougars (2-0) led 17-0 after the first quarter, and Ryan Kiwanuka added to that by blocking a punt from Clark (1-1) and returning it 28 yards for a score.

Keona Espinoza ran for two touchdowns, and the Cougars returned an interception for a score to record TDs in all three phases.

■ Spring Valley 34, Cimarron-Memorial 14 — At Cimarron-Memorial (0-2), Tipisone Manu ran for two touchdowns, and the Grizzlies pulled away in the second half.

Ethan Shuford and Alec Livingston caught touchdown passes, and Colton Jones returned an interception for a score for the Grizzlies (2-0), who led 21-14 at halftime.

Spring Valley overcame six turnovers.

■ Rancho 35, Cheyenne 0 — At Cheyenne, Toby Sayphone ran for four touchdowns for the Rams.

Abdul Adeleke returned a fumble for a touchdown, and Jeremy Evans forced a safety for Rancho (2-0), which jumped on Cheyenne (0-2) early and led 22-0 midway through the second quarter.

■ Boulder City 60, Valley 0 — At Valley, Hunter Moore ran for two touchdowns, and the Eagles scored 36 points in the second quarter, dropping Valley to 0-2.

Jacob Bryant and Derek Render connected for two touchdowns for Boulder City (1-0), which also received two second-half rushing touchdowns from Joshua Broadbent.

■ Moapa Valley 40, Eldorado 7 — At Moapa Valley, Landon Wrzesinski rushed for three touchdowns, and the Pirates ran their winning streak to 16.

Degan Jones ran for two touchdowns, and Cyrus Katich connected with Ethan Witter for a second-quarter touchdown for Moapa Valley (2-0), which led 19-0 at halftime.

■ Pahranagat Valley 54, Spring Mountain 14 — At Pahranagat Valley, Braiden Maxwell threw for 194 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 100 yards and a score for the Panthers.

Carson Hansen ran for 110 yards and two touchdowns, and Jordan Fiatoa caught two passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns for Pahranagat Valley (1-1), which bounced back from last week’s loss to Williams (Arizona).

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.